Medical/Dental Assistance Available for South Carolinians Affected by Hurricane Helene

COLUMBIA, S.C. – If you sustained an injury or illness due to Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible for medical/dental assistance from FEMA.

Medical/dental assistance can help cover uninsured expenses for medical care related to the disaster-caused injury or illness. This funding can also be used to help replace medical/dental equipment, breastfeeding equipment or prescribed medicine damaged or lost due to Hurricane Helene.

In addition to medical/dental assistance, FEMA offers several other types of assistance for which you may be eligible. To find out what assistance you qualify for, submit your application for disaster assistance. Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation who were affected by Hurricane Helene are eligible to apply.

You can apply in several ways:

For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.