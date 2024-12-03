Divorce With Respect Week® is from March 3-9, 2025

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Divorce Nashville will be joining the Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative, from March 3-9, 2025. Members of the Collaborative Divorce practice group will offer free thirty-minute divorce consultations to help those facing divorce to learn more about their options including the Collaborative Divorce process.Collaborative Divorce Nashville will be participating along with Collaborative Divorce professionals throughout the United States to educate the public about how to divorce without going to court.“Divorce is never easy, but attorneys who are collaboratively trained and members of our Collaborative Group Nashville are committed to a process that works to reduce the acrimony and strife that can come from the traditional litigation process,” said Demi Marks of McCracken Kuhn Marks PLLC and President of the Collaborative Group Nashville. “We are all trained in a specific way of disentangling a family system that works with mental health professionals and financial professionals to support the family holistically. Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity for our group to educate potential clients on the wide gamut of available options and tools to cater their divorce and needs of their circumstance.”Collaborative Divorce Nashville is a non-profit Collaborative Divorce practice group serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The practice group is made up of Collaborative Divorce professionals committed to helping families through the stresses and emotions that come with divorce. Every case is different and depending on each family's needs, parties will work with collaborative attorneys, divorce coaches, divorce financial professionals, and child specialists. To learn more about Collaborative Divorce Nashville visit https://collaborativedivorcenashville.com/about/about-cdn/ To learn more about Collaborative Divorce or to find a professional in your area for a free consultation, go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

