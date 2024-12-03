Pay Increase for Engineer & Related Positions Across NYS

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a series of pay increases for professional engineers, architects, land surveyors, landscape architects and geologists within New York State agencies who are committed to building, maintaining and strengthening vital infrastructure used by New Yorkers daily throughout the Empire State. To help improve recruitment and retention among the state's workforce, approximately 2,600 employees across 18 state agencies will be receiving pay increases ranging from $7,000 to $13,500 depending on their position and geographic location.

“New Yorkers rely on the skills and expertise of engineers to build roads and bridges, construct large scale buildings, and prevent disasters from occurring,” Governor Hochul said. “Engineering and the licensed positions that support it are some of the most competitive jobs in the world, and after extensive study of the job market, it is clear that state government needs to do more to attract a world class talent pool to New York’s public sector. The investment in these geographic pay differentials is a smart investment in the future of the Empire State.”

These pay increases, which are effective Dec. 5, are part of Governor Hochul’s historic and continuing commitment to the state’s public workforce while boosting her administration’s efforts to rebuild, maintain, harden and reimagine infrastructure used by New Yorkers and visitors throughout the state. They will also bolster economic development efforts and improve resiliency in the face of climate change and extreme weather.

The salary increase is expected to have the greatest impact at the following agencies, which currently have the largest number of eligible employees:

Department of Transportation — 1,620 employees

Department of Environmental Conservation — 542 employees

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation— 70 employees

Department of Health — 60 employees

Office of General Services — 57 employees

In addition to the above agencies, the New York State Thruway Authority is implementing a pay differential to improve recruitment and retention of employees seeking to begin or continue a career with the Thruway Authority. The proposal was unanimously approved by the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors earlier today and goes into effect in early 2025. This action builds on a geographic pay differential previously implemented by both the State of New York and the Thruway Authority for employees in highway maintenance titles.

New York State fosters an environment that encourages and supports the professional growth and career opportunities for engineers, and employs thousands of engineers and related professionals across the state. Most of these positions are in the Professional Technical & Scientific Unit, which is represented by the Public Employees Federation (PEF). Thruway Authority titles impacted are mainly represented by the Teamsters Local 456 and CSEA Local 058.

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service Commission President Timothy R. Hogues said, “With these increases and under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the Empire State is bolstering its efforts to attract and retain the skills and talents of those professionals who improve and maintain the built and natural environments that make New York State such a special place to live, work and visit.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “At NYSDOT, our people are our secret sauce. New Yorkers rely on the skills and expertise of our engineers, architects, land surveyors, landscape architects, and geologists and many other talented professionals to build roads and bridges, construct airports and rail stations, and help prevent disasters from occurring. Which is why, after careful study and analysis the state recognized the need to go above and beyond to retain these professionals and attract a world class talent pool to our state ranks. I thank Governor Hochul, who recognizes and values public service, and knows that this investment in our people is a smart investment in the future of all state agencies and in NYSDOT’s ability to continue to deliver a safe and reliable transportation network for decades to come.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “Our employees are our most valuable resource and represent the backbone of the Thruway Authority. These adjustments will continue our investment in our team members who are critical to the maintenance and operations of the Thruway, and it will allow us to competitively recruit and retain qualified candidates for years to come. This initiative would not have been possible without the steadfast support of Governor Hochul and the dedicated leadership of the Teamsters Local 456 and CSEA 058 who represent 89 percent of our workforce. The hard-working public servants at the Thruway Authority deserve this compensation and I thank them for their dedication to ensuring the Thruway remains one of the safest and most reliable highways in the nation.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, “Engineers, architects, and related positions are the unsung heroes of the New York State Park system. They are crucial to ensuring the incredibly diverse array of infrastructure – including pools, bridges, dams, drinking water systems, historic buildings, boat launches and more – is in place to safely welcome 84 million visitors each year. I am grateful to Governor Hochul, Commissioner Hogues, and the Department of Civil Service for this measure to help us recruit and retain these highly skilled professionals.”

New York Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “DEC’s talented teams of engineers and other licensed experts are working every day, protecting New York’s natural resources and wildlife, cleaning up contamination, and restoring the economic potential of neighborhoods statewide. Thanks to Governor Hochul and the Department of Civil Service, this new pay increase will be instrumental in helping DEC continue to attract and retain qualified licensed professionals who are instrumental in achieving our environmental objectives for the benefit of all New Yorkers.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “These pay increases combined with the NY HELPS initiative led by Governor Hochul’s administration are helping state agencies further invest in their staff while attracting new talent. At OGS, our people are our pillars, and they work tirelessly to make sure everything we do, from supporting statewide emergency response to ensuring state infrastructure is resilient to the effects of climate change, is done proactively, effectively, and thoughtfully. This initiative will provide a major boost to OGS’s workforce recruitment and retainment efforts at a time when we are experiencing complex challenges coupled with an increasing number of unprecedented, weather-related emergencies that affect the vital infrastructure that New Yorkers depend on each day.”

New York State Health Commissioner James McDonald said, “Governor Hochul’s commitment to continued investments in New York’s workforce is an investment in overall quality of life for people who are working, living and raising their families in New York State. These pay increases are another measure toward improving the social determinants of health that are directly tied to health outcomes. I thank the Governor for her leadership in fostering stronger, healthier communities across the state.”

PEF President Wayne Spence said, “We commend Governor Hochul for her commitment to investing in the State workforce to recruit and retain top talent. The thousands of PEF members impacted by these pay increases are highly skilled public servants who play critical roles protecting and maintaining New York’s vital infrastructure. Offering compensation on par with the private sector is a positive move toward attracting talented professionals to state employment.”

Teamsters Local 456 President of International Brotherhood Louis A. Picani said, “Teamsters Local 456 members are dedicated public servants of the Thruway Authority who devote their careers to serving the traveling public and ensuring the safety of hundreds of millions of drivers each year. The approved pay differential will significantly impact the lives of these professionals and will also enhance the recruitment and retention of skilled talent, helping the Thruway Authority deliver on its mission of Safety, Service and Reliability. I want to thank Governor Hochul and her Administration, as well as Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank Hoare and the Authority’s Board of Directors for recognizing the substantial impact our public servants make every day.”

NYSTA CSEA Local 058 President Sean Kennedy said, “CSEA applauds the Thruway Authority's continuing investment in its most important resource: the hundreds of dedicated public sector employees that propel the Thruway Authority. CSEA looks forward to partnering with Governor Hochul, Executive Director Hoare and the Authority's Board of Directors to ensure that the Thruway can continue to serve as a premier superhighway.”

The salary adjustments are just one of the many initiatives Governor Hochul has championed since taking office to strengthen and support New York’s public workforce.

Earlier this year, the Department of Civil Service launched an expanded New York Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement Statewide (NY HELPS) program to assist state and local agencies in better filling vacancies open to the public. The NY HELPS program temporarily waives the civil service exam requirements for thousands of vacant State job openings open to the general public. For those remaining positions that require exams, all State exam application fees are waived through December 2025 following an agreement secured by Governor Hochul in the FY 2024 Budget.

As of Oct. 31, more than 19,800 appointments have been made by state agencies through the NY HELPS program.

Also, the Department of Civil Service partnered with the New York State Department of Labor in establishing Centers for Careers in Government within specific Department of Labor Career Centers. At these joint-agency centers, located throughout the New York State, professional staff from both agencies collaborate to provide comprehensive support to assist jobseekers in their job searches by helping them to learn about the State’s civil service merit and job classification systems, as well as the NY HELPS program, easing the pathway for those interested in a rewarding career in public service while growing and strengthening the state’s economy.

To promote the thousands of open jobs and the breadth of career opportunities available to all, the Department of Civil Service also deployed a multi-faceted marketing and public awareness campaign this year. The campaign was featured across digital and out-of-home channels in both English and Spanish and highlighted the value of public service and the benefits and diverse opportunities available across state government.

Governor Hochul has also taken additional steps to support and bolster the State workforce, such as lifting the yearslong State hiring freeze, expanding opportunities via the Governor’s Program to Hire Individuals and Veterans with Disabilities (55/b/c), and providing funding for new testing centers across the state.

To learn more about working for the State of New York and how to take the next step in pursuing a rewarding career in public service, please visit the Department of Civil Service website and follow the Department on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.