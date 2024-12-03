Growing the Clean Energy Economy

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that contracts have been executed for 23 large-scale land-based renewable energy projects that will provide more than 2.3 gigawatts of clean energy, which is enough to power more than 700,000 homes throughout New York State. The projects are expected to create more than 2,500 near-term, family-sustaining jobs and generate more than $4.7 billion in private investment while reinforcing the State’s commitment to the development of clean energy, grid resiliency and economic development.

“New York continues to foster competitive opportunities for the clean energy industry to thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “We are delivering on our commitment to make New York more prosperous by harnessing the benefits of a growing clean energy economy, increasing family sustaining jobs and spurring private investment within communities across the State while remaining focused on keeping energy affordable for all New Yorkers.”

The contracted awards are the result of the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) 2023 Tier 1 Renewable Energy Standard solicitation. The projects are expected to reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by 2.3 million metric tons annually, the equivalent of removing nearly 350,000 cars from the road; provide public health benefits resulting from reduced exposure to harmful pollutants; and provide more than $249 million in commitments to disadvantaged communities from community benefit funds.

New York State Energy and Research Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Today we celebrate 23 more projects that will deliver clean, sustainable energy to our state’s electric grid. New York continues to provide a reliable market for renewable energy projects, and by facilitating responsible development of these projects, we are protecting our natural resources and creating healthier communities.”

Central New York

Dog Corners, Cordelio Power, Cayuga County

Scipio Solar, Cordelio Power, Cayuga County

ELP Granby Solar II, VC Renewables, Oswego County

Garnet Energy Center, NextEra Energy Resources, Cayuga County

Finger Lakes

Trelina Solar Energy Center, NextEra Energy Resources, Seneca County

Cider Solar Farm, Hecate Energy and Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, Genesee County

Highview Solar, Cordelio Power, Wyoming County

Heritage Wind, Apex Clean Energy, Orleans County

Excelsior Energy Center, NextEra Energy Resources, Genesee County

Mid-Hudson

Little Pond Solar, Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, Orange County

Mohawk Valley

Tayandenega Solar, Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, Montgomery County

Rock District Solar, Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, Schoharie County

Grassy Knoll Solar, Cordelio Power, Herkimer County

Flat Hill Solar, Cordelio Power, Herkimer County

Watkins Road Solar, Cordelio Power, Herkimer County

Hills Solar, Cordelio Power, Herkimer County

Flat Stone Solar, Cordelio Power, Oneida County

North Country

Brookside Solar, AES, Franklin County

Southern Tier

Baron Winds II, RWE, Steuben County

Canisteo Wind Energy Center, Invenergy, Steuben County

Valley Solar, Cordelio Power, Tioga County

Western New York

Alle-Catt Wind, Invenergy, Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties, Wyoming County (Finger Lakes region)

Bear Ridge Solar, Cypress Creek Renewables, Niagara County

The payments under the contracted projects will only begin once projects are constructed and begin delivering renewable energy to New York after obtaining all required permits and approvals. Several projects have already commenced construction activities, and all projects are expected to be operational by 2028.

Additionally, the State will continue to emphasize and enhance engagements with the projects’ host communities. NYSERDA offers resources and no-cost technical assistance to help local governments understand how to manage responsible clean energy development in their communities, including step-by-step instructions and tools to guide the implementation of clean energy, permitting processes, property taxes, siting, zoning, and more.

For details on the contracted projects, visit the NYSERDA website.

Public Service Commission Chair Rory Christian said, “The creation of good paying, family-supporting jobs is a key component of our clean energy job market. Kudos to Governor Hochul and her team for making this outstanding job growth a reality.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, "The commitments for renewable energy projects announced today by NYSERDA will advance New York's sustained efforts to transition from polluting fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources. Projects like these are critical to help ensure a strong and reliable energy grid that creates good jobs, spurs economic growth, and invests in a clean energy future that is more equitable and healthy for New Yorkers."

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “As we continue to move forward to address the impacts of climate change and transition to clean energy generation, I am pleased to see these important renewable energy projects come online. These projects are demonstrating how we are creating jobs, supporting local communities while New York State develops a clean energy grid.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “Congratulations to Governor Hochul and NYSERDA on this major milestone toward achieving New York’s clean energy goals while adhering to robust labor standards and protections, and Buy American preferences. These projects will increase New York's renewable energy generation and create good union jobs.”

New York State Building Trades President Gary LaBarbera said, “If New York is going to achieve the goals set out by the CLCPA, we must continue to fund and push forward renewable energy projects that create thousands of sustainable union careers and provide economic stimulus to hardworking New Yorkers and their families. This is why we applaud Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for their ongoing commitment to supporting these key initiatives that improve our grid resiliency, generate reliable clean energy, and curb negative impacts on our environment, all while paving accessible pathways to the middle class for our tradesmen and tradeswomen and improving the lives of all New Yorkers.”

Citizens Campaign for the Environment Executive Director Adrienne Esposito said, “As another year comes to an end, we must continue to make progress in achieving New York’s renewable energy goals and these 23 land base projects represent real progress. Our critical transition to renewables is essential in meeting the needs of increasing our grid’s sustainability, resilience and cost-effective energy generation. We are delighted that Governor Hochul is forging ahead with these important projects and providing the leadership and political will needed to continue New York’s historic energy transition.”

Alliance for Clean Energy New York Executive Director Marguerite Wells said, “The contracts announced today represent projects with tangible benefits for New Yorkers coming very soon. Billions of dollars of private investment will be coming into New York, providing quality jobs and clean, renewable energy. We thank Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for keeping their commitment to our clean energy future, and we look forward to the day these projects are serving power to our state.”

The projects will add to New York's robust pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects moving toward operation, comprised of 46 solar arrays, land-based wind, hydroelectric, and offshore wind projects under development that will deliver more than 6.3 gigawatts of clean power to the grid; enough to power 3.7 million New York homes.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.