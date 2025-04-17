Solar Project Planned For North Albany Landfill

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the City of Albany will co-develop a new 1.5-megawatt solar energy project at the capped North Albany/Shaker Park landfill. The ground-mounted solar farm is estimated to come online in 2027 and will power the equivalent of more than 200 homes. This is also NYPA’s first renewable energy project in the newly established Renewable Energy Access and Community Help (REACH) program, which will lower energy costs for low- or moderate-income Albany area residents and eligible New Yorkers in the surrounding area. At the landfill solar project kickoff event today, the City of Albany also was recognized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for achieving silver status, the highest level of certification as a Climate Smart Community.

"Transforming the North Albany landfill into a source of clean energy is evidence of our steadfast commitment to create a more affordable and reliable electric system for all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “Through this collaboration and project, NYPA is advancing its efforts to develop new renewables while simultaneously benefiting low- and moderate-income area residents with bill credits through its new REACH program. This project also reflects our focus on repurposing underutilized sites to meet our ambitious climate goals in smart, sustainable ways.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The Power Authority’s second clean energy project as part of its Renewables Strategic Plan is in partnership with the City of Albany and will transform a capped landfill into a 1.5 MW solar facility that will power the equivalent of over 200 homes by 2027. The project is also the first to be part of NYPA's new REACH program, which was designed to support energy affordability for low- and moderate-income residents, furthering our commitment to a cleaner, more equitable energy future for all New Yorkers.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “The North Albany landfill solar project is the next step towards bringing more clean energy benefits to City of Albany residents and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Albany is committed to becoming a city with net zero emissions by 2050 and innovative projects like this are exactly how we are going to meet that goal. We cannot thank Governor Hochul and President Driscoll enough for the commitment and investment in clean energy.”

The North Albany/Shaker Road project is one of the first to be developed under NYPA’s Renewables Strategic Plan. The plan is a roadmap for NYPA’s renewable energy development under its expanded authority to build additional renewable energy resources to help advance New York State’s climate goals. The project will be built adjacent to the city’s Department of General Services headquarters and further enshrines Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s commitment to the environment and the city’s sustainability goals. The North Albany landfill site was chosen after an extensive evaluation of multiple sites by Albany’s Office of Sustainability in cooperation with NYPA. In addition to their signed contract, the City of Albany and Power Authority have completed pre-feasibility studies for the site and will now move forward to the next phases of development, including preparing and submitting an interconnection application to the local utility.

The project is the first to be developed through NYPA’s new REACH program, which will provide bill credits for eligible low- or moderate-income households after the project comes online in 2027. Those who enroll in the state’s Energy Affordability Program (EAP) and the Statewide Solar for All program may be eligible for automatic monthly bill credits through the REACH program once the project is completed, online and generating revenue, with a target of 2027.

NYPA recently announced Somers Solar, a 20 MW solar energy generation project in the town of Fort Edward in Washington County, will be its first renewables project under the expanded authority.

NYPA’s Expanded Authority to Develop Renewable Energy

The 2023-24 Enacted State Budget authorized NYPA to advance renewable energy and support state priorities, building on NYPA’s existing efforts to provide clean, affordable power and expand New York’s transmission system. Specifically, this expanded authority called for NYPA to accelerate renewable energy development, support workforce training, establish the REACH program, support decarbonization efforts across the state, and deactivate its small natural gas power plants in New York City and on Long Island.

Since Governor Kathy Hochul signed the 2023-2024 Enacted State Budget into law, NYPA has made significant progress, including establishing business structures, filling key roles, and advancing initial projects. NYPA has also created a subsidiary to facilitate external capital and protect against project risks.

The Power Authority, through its wholly owned subsidiary the New York Renewable Energy Development Holdings Corporation (NYRED), will construct the 1.5 MW solar generation project.

In January 2025, the Power Authority published its inaugural Renewables Strategic Plan for developing new renewable energy generation projects to supply New Yorkers with affordable, reliable, and emissions-free electricity. The plan outlines 37 projects across New York State, representing a potential of more than 3 GW of renewable energy. The plan also reflects feedback from thousands of stakeholders statewide, sets priorities for projects to be advanced over the next two years and includes the pursuit of additional projects in future updates to the plan.

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “This project is a powerful example of how bold leadership and innovative partnerships can transform underutilized spaces into sources of clean, renewable energy. By prioritizing equity through the REACH program, we are not only advancing sustainability but also delivering tangible benefits to the families who need it most. Albany is setting a standard for what climate-smart progress looks like in New York State.”

State Senator Pat Fahy said, “New Yorkers are struggling every month with the rising cost of energy and utility bills. That's why we're investing in cheaper, cleaner energy sources like solar that will help us lower the demand for increasingly expensive natural gas and new infrastructure. Co-locating a solar farm with an existing landfill is a good example of how the state can responsibly site solar, creatively meet our ambitious climate goals, and ultimately lower the utility burden weighing on so many families here in the 46th District and Capital Region.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “This new solar project on Albany’s capped landfill, the first under NYPA’s expanded authority, is just the kind of siting that we should be prioritizing in New York State. When stakeholders work together, we can identify sites for energy projects that utilize the many brownfields across the State, instead of siting them on prime farmland.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “This project will be a huge milestone for the REACH program and for renewable energy efforts in New York State. Lowering energy costs for Albany residents and advancing our climate goals is a win for everyone. I applaud NYPA and Mayor Sheehan for their continued commitment to sustainability and affordable, renewable energy.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “This project is a win-win for Albany and New York State. By transforming this capped landfill into a source of renewable energy, we’re not only advancing our climate goals, we’re also delivering direct benefits to the families who need them most. The REACH program exemplifies how public investment can lower energy costs for working households while building a more sustainable future. I commend NYPA and Mayor Sheehan for their leadership and collaboration on this transformative project.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “I applaud the New York Power Authority and City of Albany for this plan to transform an underutilized landfill into a powerful source of clean, renewable energy. When completed, this project will generate enough electricity to power hundreds of homes each year, significantly reducing the city’s carbon footprint and saving taxpayers money over the long term. I’ve been proud to prioritize renewable energy during my time as County Executive, and this project will complement the solar array we opened last year along Watervliet Shaker Road in the Town of Colonie. Together, we are proving that sustainability and smart governance go hand in hand. This is just the beginning of what we can accomplish together when we prioritize smart infrastructure and environmental responsibility.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “This new solar energy project at the capped North Albany/Shaker Park landfill is an excellent example of how municipalities are utilizing solar to reduce emissions and lower energy costs for residents. With support from NYPA’s Renewable Energy Access and Community Help (REACH) program, Albany is safely and successfully leveraging underutilized land to help harness renewable energy. DEC also congratulates the City of Albany for reaching silver certification through the Climate Smart Communities program, the highest designation available and illustrative of the locally driven climate action to decrease pollution and enhance resilience in Capital Region communities and across the state.”

Albany Commissioner of Administrative Services Ann Marie Salmon said, “Participating in this project is a win for the environment and a win for residents who live in or near Albany who will benefit from lower electricity bills.”

Albany Director of Sustainability Jason West said, “Over the life of this project, more than 2,268 MWh/year of clean energy will be added to the grid, preventing an estimated 21,995 tons of greenhouse gasses from being emitted. That’s equivalent to the emissions absorbed by 329,928 trees being planted and grown for ten years.”

New York State’s Commitment to Land Use and Renewable Energy

This project complements New York State’s efforts to encourage consideration of closed landfills, cleaned-up brownfields, and other underutilized sites for renewable energy. The State Department of Environmental Conservation issued guidance for photovoltaic solar projects at closed landfills to help municipalities address the site-specific characteristics of a project and ensure protections remain in place during solar installation. Solarization and re-development of old or unused landfills are prime examples of state and local partnerships at their best, especially during this critical time when policies and programs are being rolled back on the federal level.