Compelling New Releases Explore Psychology, Self-Discovery, and Mysteries of Identity

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Readers seeking transformative ideas, inspirational journeys, and captivating narratives will find much to explore in the latest works by authors Majid Khodabandeh, Tina Russell, and Micki Mongogna-Alarcon. These books span genres and themes, providing a diverse range of thought-provoking content and emotional depth.Majid Khodabandeh – World Peace of Glory and Senses Majid Khodabandeh's World Peace of Glory and Senses challenges conventional wisdom, presenting revolutionary ideas that span psychology, linguistics, and architecture. The book introduces the concept of humans possessing nine senses instead of the traditionally accepted five. Khodabandeh emphasizes that understanding and fulfilling these senses could lead to more satisfying lives and a harmonious society. This thought-provoking perspective advocates for incorporating these ideas into educational systems worldwide, fostering a safer and more enlightened global community.In addition, Khodabandeh delves into the concept of a universal language—a single, unified means of communication to bridge cultural divides and eliminate misunderstandings. The book also explores architectural design, offering insights from foundational principles to advanced roof plans. World Peace of Glory and Senses is an intellectual feast, appealing to readers who value interdisciplinary thought and innovative problem-solving.Tina Russell – Mirrored Image : Finding the Inner YouIn Mirrored Image: Finding the Inner You, Tina Russell crafts a deeply personal and poetic exploration of resilience and self-discovery. Through vivid storytelling and lyrical prose, Russell invites readers into her journey of overcoming life's challenges and finding strength within. The narrative begins with a life of contentment, disrupted by sudden turmoil. Yet amidst the chaos, Russell discovers an enduring spark of hope that leads her toward healing and self-empowerment.The book is not only an intimate reflection on personal struggles but also a universal guide for those seeking to reclaim their inner peace. With themes of courage, grace, and renewal, Russell inspires readers to embrace their journeys and rise anew, proving that even in the darkest moments, growth and healing are possible. Mirrored Image is a testament to the human spirit’s capacity to endure and thrive.Micki Mongogna-Alarcon – The In-Between Time Micki Mongogna-Alarcon’s The In-Between Time is a riveting tale of mystery and self-discovery set in a world of enchantment and danger. The story follows Shala, a captivating young woman with a shadowy past and a father figure, Yantox, who harbors painful secrets. As Shala ventures into a mysterious forest surrounding her village, she finds herself caught in a realm between times, where her identity and purpose are both tested and revealed.As the narrative unfolds, Shala discovers that her gift—a unique, otherworldly ability—guides her through challenges and illuminates her path. Through encounters with enigmatic characters and her relentless quest for answers, Shala transforms into a stronger, more self-assured individual. Mongogna-Alarcon masterfully weaves themes of courage, belonging, and the search for truth into a mesmerizing story that will captivate readers of all ages.Discover These Titles TodayFor more information and to purchase these remarkable books, visit wplighthouse.com. Dive into these captivating stories and embark on a journey of discovery, resilience, and imagination.

