EXCELLENCE CORAL PLAYA MUJERES TO WELCOME FIRST GUESTS IN FEBRUARY 2025

The Excellence Collection’s new all-inclusive resort will feature stunning suites, 16 bars, 16 restaurants, a world-class spa, exclusive experiences, and more.

We couldn’t be more excited to expand our all-inclusive offerings for adults as we proudly debut Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres in February.” — Domingo Aznar, Deputy CEO at The Excellence Collection

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 12, 2025, the first guests are set to arrive at Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres, the highly-anticipated new addition to The Excellence Collection ’s Excellence Resorts portfolio, which includes luxury all-inclusives in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.Situated within a private double-gated resort community just north of Cancun, Mexico, the contemporary-style adults-only property will boast spacious suites ranging from 807 to 1,600 square feet, with several expansive new layouts, and others with impressive elements such as two-story rooftop terraces, swim-up pool access, private pools, and panoramic ocean views. Each suite will be outfitted with lavish amenities, including full marble bathrooms with separate rain showers and oversized Jacuzzis. Additional features include in-suite premium liquor and wine selections, espresso machines, 65-inch flat-screen TVs, pillow menus, fully stocked minibars, and more. For an even more exclusive vacation experience, guests will be able to upgrade to the Excellence Club to enjoy special privileges and inclusions like access to private pool facilities, beach areas, and restaurants, along with special in-suite upgrades, complimentary aqua wellness treatments, and more.Offering the ultimate all-inclusive experience, the newly constructed resort will feature seven glistening pools, including an impressive 8,727 square feet pool, an ultramodern fitness center, and an on-site spa where guests can indulge in a variety of rejuvenating wellness treatments. An array of daytime activities including snorkeling, dance lessons, yoga, cooking classes, and sailing will provide endless opportunities for fun, while nightly choreographed performances and live music will create exciting entertainment after the sun has set.Among Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres’ 16 gastronomic offerings will be a fresh array of internationally inspired dining options, which include upscale Mexican cuisine at Raíces, Asian interactive experiences at Kanpai, Milo’s Greek and Lebanese cuisine, and immersive gourmet chocolate tasting experience that dives into the origins of Cacao at Kakao. Whether toasting at the iconic Martini Bar, grabbing a tropical drink at swim-up bar Blue, or sipping cocktails at relaxed beachfront bar Las Olas, there will be ample opportunities to imbibe at Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres’s 16 bars and lounges. Additionally, wine connoisseurs can embark on sommelier-led tasting journeys of unique vintages at La Cava, while speakeasy-style bar Whisper welcomes Excellence Club guests to a secret and secluded hideaway for sophisticated nighttime indulgence.A premier Cancun venue for meetings and events of any size, Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres will offer 3,796.43 sq ft. of versatile indoor and outdoor space that can accommodate functions of any size. From beachside weddings and vow renewals to corporate retreats and business gatherings, the resort’s comprehensive packages and on-site event planners and bridal specialists will ensure all details are handled and attendees’ needs met.“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our all-inclusive offerings for adults as we proudly debut Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres in February,” said Domingo Aznar, Deputy CEO at The Excellence Collection. “Our team strives to create unforgettable, elevated experiences and this new property will deliver the highest level of service and sophistication to travelers seeking romance and relaxation. Taking into account valued guest feedback, we have thoughtfully curated every aspect of this new resort, and know that Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres will set the standard for luxury vacations in Cancun.”This is The Excellence Collection’s ninth property overall, and the sixth in the Excellence Resorts portfolio. For more information or to make reservations, visit excellenceresorts.com.###ABOUT THE EXCELLENCE COLLECTIONThe Excellence Collection is a family-owned and operated resort group specializing in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in Mexico, and the Caribbean. The brand is a joint investment between Medieval Times, Zafiro Hotels, and Viva Hotels that owns and manages five-star, award-winning resort properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica under three brands that encompass the concept of ultimate all-inclusive luxury: Adults only Excellence Resorts in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay; couples only all-inclusive at Beloved Hotels in Cancun; and all-inclusive for all ages at Finest Resorts in Cancun and Punta Cana. The Excellence Collection has received the AAA Diamond Award, Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award, and Travel + Leisure’s Best Award. For additional information, please visit theexcellencecollection.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.