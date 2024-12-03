Attorney General Bird Urges U.S. Senate to Confirm Pam Bondi as United States Attorney General

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today urged the U.S. Senate to swiftly confirm Pam Bondi as the 87th United States Attorney General.

President Trump nominated Bondi, a prosecutor of nearly 20 years and former Florida Attorney General, to serve as U.S. Attorney General. During the height of the opioid crisis, Bondi fought to shut down pill mills that flooded streets with deadly drugs, put criminals behind bars, and save lives.

“President Trump made an exceptional choice with Pam Bondi for U.S. Attorney General,” said Attorney General Bird. “Attorney General Bondi is tough, smart, and fierce. She has been a historic leader in the fight against drug abuse and human trafficking, and she will restore integrity to our federal justice system. I’ve known Attorney General Bondi both as a friend and fellow prosecutor, and I have full confidence that she will serve our country well as U.S. Attorney General.”

The States sent the letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Minority Whip John Thune, calling on the Senate to confirm Pam Bondi.

Iowa joined the South Carolina and Florida-led letter. They were joined by attorneys general and attorneys general-elect from 26 other states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the full letter here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov