Maid to Satisfy Brings Advanced Cleaning Technology to Akron Homes This Winter

Maid 2 Satisfy: Our Maids Impress – Trusted Cleaning Services in Akron Ohio with a Heartfelt Touch Cozy holiday vibes with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, velvet-wrapped gifts, and a warm, inviting hearth. Spreading holiday cheer: A festive couple celebrating with Christmas spirit, complete with Santa hats and a glowing tree.

Maid to Satisfy brings advanced cleaning tech to Akron with Protexus Sprayers and ProTeam MegaVacs, ensuring Cleaner, Healthier, and Happier Homes this winter.

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maid to Satisfy Cleaning Service is setting a new benchmark in winter cleaning and sanitization with its latest investment of $12,000 featuring cutting-edge tools like the Protexus Electrostatic Sprayer and ProTeam MegaVacs. These innovations are the cornerstone of the company’s Winter Deep Cleaning and Sanitization Services, designed to ensure Akron homes are cleaner, healthier, and ready for the holiday season.“With the Protexus Sprayer and ProTeam MegaVacs, we're setting the bar high for Akron cleaning services and we are transforming the cleaning service experience for our clients altogether,” said Anthony M. Leighton, President of Maid to Satisfy. “Our goal is to offer unmatched cleaning solutions that not only improve cleanliness but also create healthier living environments for families during the cold months.”Protexus Electrostatic Sprayer is Game-Changing Cleaning Technology for our home cleaning services in AkronThe Protexus Electrostatic Sprayer introduces a revolutionary approach to sanitizing and disinfecting. Using 360-degree wraparound technology, the sprayer applies electrically charged disinfectant evenly across surfaces, including hard-to-reach areas, ensuring comprehensive germ elimination.Key Benefits:•Enhanced Surface Disinfection: Electrostatic technology guarantees thorough coverage, adhering disinfectant to surfaces often overlooked by traditional methods.•Comprehensive Germ Control: Eliminates bacteria and viruses, providing families peace of mind during flu season and beyond.•Eco-Friendly and Safe: Utilizes Green Seal Certified hydrogen peroxide-based solutions that are both safe for families and environmentally conscious.“With this technology, we’re bringing top-notch high quality disinfection and sanitizing services to homes, offering a higher standard of cleanliness that was previously unavailable in residential cleaning industry,” Leighton explained.ProTeam MegaVacs Provide Families with Cleaner Homes, Healthier AirComplementing the Protexus Sprayer is the ProTeam MegaVac, a vacuum system equipped with a 5-stage HEPA filtration system. This advanced vacuum traps fine particles, allergens, and pollutants, improving indoor air quality—a critical factor given that indoor air can often be more polluted than outdoor air.Features of the ProTeam MegaVac:•Improved Air Quality: Captures allergens and fine particles, reducing respiratory irritants.•CRI Gold Level Certified: Recognized for its superior cleaning performance and safety on carpets and rugs.•Sustainable and Efficient: Designed to deliver powerful cleaning without compromising energy efficiency.“The ProTeam MegaVac doesn’t just clean surfaces—it transforms the air you breathe, making homes healthier and safer for our clients,” Leighton emphasized.Winter Cleaning Services are Comprehensive and CustomizableMaid to Satisfy’s Winter Deep Cleaning and Sanitization Services are tailored to address seasonal cleaning challenges. From dust buildup and salt stains to high-use area sanitization, every aspect of these services is designed to leave homes refreshed and ready for the holidays.Service Highlights:•High-Touch Surface Sanitization: Ensures frequently touched areas, such as doorknobs, switches, and handrails, are thoroughly disinfected.•Carpet and Floor Refresh: Removes salt stains, dirt, and debris tracked in from icy sidewalks and driveways, using advanced equipment like ProTeam vacuums.•Kitchen and Bathroom Deep Cleaning: Focused cleaning to eliminate bacteria and germs in these high-use areas, utilizing environmentally friendly solutions.•Dust and Allergen Removal: Comprehensive vacuuming with HEPA filtration to reduce allergens that often increase in winter months.•Customizable Plans: Clients can add services such as wall washing, organizing, or even holiday decorating at no extra cost.Special Winter OfferTo celebrate the launch of its Winter Cleaning Services, Maid to Satisfy is offering a complimentary Whole-Home Disinfectant Treatment with the Protexus Electrostatic Sprayer for clients who book by January 31, 2025.“Winter can be a challenging season for maintaining a clean home,” said Leighton. “With this special offer, we aim to make it easier for families to enjoy the holidays without the stress of deep cleaning.”A Legacy of Excellence and InnovationSince its founding in 2003, Maid to Satisfy has been a trusted name in the Akron Ohio cleaning service industry providing house cleaning services across Northeast and Central Ohio, including Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Massillon, and Columbus. Licensed, bonded, and insured, the company employs over 25 skilled professionals trained through certified programs to deliver dependable, high-quality cleaning service results.Anthony M. Leighton, the company’s founder, combines two decades of industry experience with academic achievements, including a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management (Magna Cum Laude) and an Associate of Arts with distinction from Kent State University. Under his leadership, Maid to Satisfy has earned more than 300 five-star reviews and continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of its clients.“Our clients trust us to provide dependable and professional house cleaning services and with that, our mission is simple,” Leighton stated. “We strive to provide Cleaner, Healthier, and Happier Homes to our community, and this commitment drives everything we do.”Book Your Winter Service TodayDon’t miss out on Maid to Satisfy’s Winter Deep Cleaning and Sanitization Services. For more information or to schedule your cleaning, visit www.maid2satisfy.com or call 330-477-0801.

