HEALING SPRINGS RANCH HAS BEEN AWARDED THE BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE ACCREDITATION FROM THE JOINT COMMISSION

TIOGA, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing Springs Ranch (HSR) has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for the Behavioral Healthcare Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

HSR underwent a rigorous, onsite review in October to renew their Joint Commission Accreditation. The Joint Commission conducts this survey process every three years. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Behavioral HealthCare standards spanning several areas: The standards included care, treatment and services, environment of care, emergency planning, infection control, medication management, human resources and performance improvement.

The Joint Commission’s extensive standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Healing Springs Ranch for its commitment to advancing safety, quality, equity, and compassion for all patients.”

“Our experience with the Joint Commission has been phenomenal”, said Rachel H. Graham, CEO of Healing Springs Ranch. “HSR intentionally started its operations years ago to comply with these rigorous standards. I am proud of the HSR team for fostering a high-quality operation that creates the foundation for success for its clients. We are grateful to the commission for all your support and collaboration.”

About Healing Springs Ranch

Tucked away on 80 acres of beautiful and serene lakefront property north of the Dallas Metroplex, HSR offers an Integrated Addictions Model, which addresses the underlying issues and unresolved trauma behind most, if not all, self-defeating addictive patterns and co-occurring symptoms and diagnoses. As an industry leader, HSR is actively involved in conducting ongoing research and publications. HSR is committed to providing innovative and cutting-edge therapeutic modalities and making better treatment options available. HSR currently offers ETT ® (Emotional Transformation Therapy), Trauma Model Therapy, and the family recovery program, BALM ® (Be A Loving Mirror). Through research, education, and quality services, HSR strives to raise the bar for best practice standards, matching the advances in science and technology to address addiction and mental health at multiple levels.

