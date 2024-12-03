New study Finds AI-Generated Reviews in 28.9% of U.S. Plastic Surgery Clinics, 20.7% of Canadian Dental Clinics

To ensure ethical healthcare decisions, we must raise awareness and adopt best practices in AI detection” — Madeleine Lambert, Director of Marketing at Originality.ai

COLLINGWOOD , CANADA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study by Originality.ai reveals that 28.9% in U.S. Plastic Surgery Clinics and 20.7% in Canadian Dental Clinics may be AI generated.Patients are increasingly turning to platforms like Google Reviews, Yelp, and other review sites to guide their choice of hospitals, dental clinics, and other healthcare providers.These reviews shape perceptions of care quality, professionalism, and trustworthiness.This study uses Originality.ai's accurate AI detection tools against review datasets scraped from major platforms. The research analyzes the proportion of reviews likely generated by AI in these settings.Key Findings:- The highest percentage of AI healthcare reviews in the US was for plastic surgery clinics at 28.9%.- The highest percentage of AI healthcare reviews in Canada was found in dental clinics at 20.7%.The presence of any AI reviews in healthcare raises concerns as fake reviews could misinform patients when it comes to making life-changing decisions about health and wellness. Increasing awareness about the presence of AI in healthcare reviews and adopting best AI detection practices, are both essential to maintaining transparency in healthcare and upholding ethical medical decisions.These AI-generated reviews could mislead patients on life-changing decisions, highlighting the urgent need for transparency and robust detection systems.For full findings, visit https://originality.ai/blog/analysis-ai-healthcare-reviews

