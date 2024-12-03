DAISY AND FRIENDS: WHAT HAPPENED TO YESTERDAY SHARES A CHILD’S VIEW OF THE PANDEMIC

Barbara J Meredith Daisy and Friends What Happened to Yesterday: A Covid-19 Story

CT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbara J. Meredith, the author of the Daisy and Friends series, offers a heartfelt exploration of the COVID-19 pandemic through the eyes of children in Daisy and Friends: What Happened to Yesterday (A COVID-19 Story). This thoughtful book addresses the confusion and questions many children faced when the world changed seemingly overnight.Written with young readers in mind, the book explains why schools closed, why routines were upended, and how terms like "pandemic" and "social distancing" became part of everyday conversations. With simple definitions and a comforting narrative, it provides clarity and reassurance for children navigating uncertain times.Drawing on her experience as a co-owner of Kids Express Learning Center & Daycare in Willington, Connecticut, Meredith brings a deep understanding of children’s perspectives to her writing. Her goal is to create engaging, relatable stories that help children develop essential life skills.Daisy and Friends: What Happened to Yesterday is part of Meredith’s acclaimed Daisy and Friends series, which has become a trusted resource for parents and educators. The series includes:• Daisy and Friends: How to Stay Healthy – A guide for children on good hygiene and healthy habits.• Daisy and Friends: Rocky’s New Friend – A story about kindness and inclusivity.• Daisy and Friends: Outside Our Window – Exploring the wonders of nature and fostering curiosity.• Daisy and Friends: Waiting for the School Bus – Teaching patience and safety in daily routines.Each book in the series offers valuable lessons, blending educational content with engaging storytelling.Meredith’s books have received widespread acclaim and recognition. Daisy and Friends: What Happened to Yesterday was nominated for the prestigious Eric Hoffer Award and featured at the London and Frankfurt Book Fairs. The book also appeared in Publishers Weekly and was highlighted in interviews with Spotlight TV and Speaking of Writers.Meredith’s commitment to addressing real-world issues in a way children can understand has earned her a loyal readership and praise from educators and parents alike.Barbara J. Meredith’s journey as an author began with a desire to transform her daycare curriculum into accessible learning tools for children. Her first book, Daisy and Friends: How to Stay Healthy, was born from this effort and quickly resonated with young readers. Today, her books continue to make a meaningful impact, offering children tools to navigate life’s challenges with confidence and resilience.Explore the Daisy and Friends series and discover how these stories can inspire and educate young readers. Visit BarbaraJMeredithbooks.com for more information about the books, author events, and media appearances.Daisy and Friends: What Happened to Yesterday (A COVID-19 Story) is available now on Amazon and other online retailers

