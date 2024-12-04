Creative Agency 'Outright' Hires Tracy Mathews for New Position of Managing Director

Tracy Mathews joins Outright

APCO Worldwide Veteran Joins Outright to Lead Company Growth and Brand Strategy

Tracy embodies the perfect blend of strategic foresight, creative brilliance, and inspiring leadership—qualities that consistently set her apart.” — Darin Ruchirek, Founder of Outright

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outright , a full-service creative agency focused on delivering striking, purpose-driven solutions across brands, announced Tracy Mathews as Managing Director, a newly created position. Mathews joins Outright from APCO Worldwide to lead Outright’s growth and brand strategy as the company continues to grow and scale. Outright’s Founder Darin Ruchirek tapped Mathews for the role based on her blend of business acumen, visionary outlook, and leadership in managing creative teams. As a woman- and minority-owned business that thrives on changing the narrative through the power of design, Mathew’s personal dedication to championing an equitable work environment and supporting mission-driven clients also influenced the decision to bring her on board.Throughout her career, Mathews’ passion for problem-solving and a keen eye for design have converged to craft integrated campaigns that have captivated audiences and driven engagement. With nearly 20 years of experience in brand identity, advertising, and content creation for globally recognized brands, Mathews brings extensive expertise to Outright. She will work to enhance the company’s credibility, emphasize its creative-first storytelling and strategy, and lead a large, multi-disciplinary team in delivering superior client solutions. As Outright continues to evolve as an agency, Mathews’ addition as managing director will be integral to helping identify new business opportunities that align with Outright’s values and mission.“Tracy embodies the perfect blend of strategic foresight, creative brilliance, and inspiring leadership—qualities that consistently set her apart,” said Darin Ruchirek, Founder of Outright. “Her ability to cultivate a vibrant sense of community, transform ideas into successful campaigns, and inspire collaboration among diverse creatives is truly impressive. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to the team, knowing her empathetic leadership and problem-solving prowess will help propel Outright into an exciting new chapter of growth.”In 2020, Mathews helped change perceptions about the value of community colleges across the state of North Carolina, gaining recognition for the North Carolina Community College System, including a PR News Platinum Award in the Education Industry, with the “Your Hire Education” campaign, which contributed to a 4.4% enrollment increase in the first year of the marketing efforts. The results showed that those who were exposed to the ads were 14% more likely to consider attending community college in the next three years with 81% of high school students saying they had discussed the possibility of attending a community college, an 8-percentage point increase compared with pre-campaign results. Mathews is also the recipient of a number of additional awards for other campaigns including PRNews’ Diversity & Inclusion Award, Nonprofit Award in Digital/PR/Marketing, and PRWeek Best Use of Video.Mathews was also a founding member of APCO’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Council and was part of an employee-based group, trained in fostering respectful and inclusive workplace environments. In her spare time, Mathews continues her passion for storytelling as a filmmaker focusing on representing the underrepresented. In 2019, she received the award for Best Director at the 2019 Capitol Hill Film Classic for her short film, The Last Meal.“Outright’s clients, culture, and dedication to quality creative made this opportunity so compelling,” said Tracy Mathews, managing director of Outright. “I’m excited to collaborate with the talented team to push creative boundaries that elevate our client’s brand stories and craft innovative solutions that drive Outright’s own growth and impact story.”About OutrightOutright is a full-service creative agency based in Washington D.C. focused on delivering striking, purpose-driven creative for the biggest brands like YouTube, Marriott, and the NHL and non-profit organizations such as Ocean Conservancy, Me Too, and Rails to Trails Conservancy. Outright develops brand identities for clients, as well as design-forward, full-blown, multifaceted campaigns for various media types, including print, digital, OOH, video, radio, and social media. Backed by a brilliant team of creative professionals with a passion for curiosity and collaboration, Outright consistently delivers results that exceed expectations, earning a reputation as a trusted partner and a leader in the industry.

