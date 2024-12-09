Emissions Experts Inc Launches to Serve Environmental Credit Markets

New Environmental Credit Brokerage and Consulting Firm Led by Industry Veteran Mike Taylor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emissions Experts Inc , a new brokerage and consulting firm dedicated to providing comprehensive environmental credit solutions, is proud to announce its official launch. The company, founded and led by environmental industry expert Mike Taylor, will focus on helping businesses navigate the complexities of carbon allowance and offset markets, renewable energy credits, renewable fuel credits, emission reduction credits and other environmental credit programs.Emissions Experts Inc draws on the extensive experience of Mike Taylor, who previously founded Emission Advisors Inc in 2016. Under his leadership, Emission Advisors Inc quickly gained recognition as an industry leader, earning the prestigious Emissions House of the Year award by Energy Risk in 2019. The firm’s exceptional growth and success culminated in its sale in 2021, after having been named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2020, which ranks America's fastest-growing private companies.Emissions Experts Inc offers specialized services designed to guide organizations through the increasingly complex landscape of environmental credits. The company provides strategic consulting, market analysis, and brokerage services to help clients optimize their environmental credit portfolios, meet sustainability goals, and comply with regulatory requirements.The firm serves a broad range of markets, including:• California Carbon Cap and Trade Program• Carbon Offset Markets - Voluntary and Compliance• Cross State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR) Program• Emission Reduction Credits (ERCs): NOx, VOC, PM, SOx• Houston-Galveston-Brazoria Mass Emissions Cap and Trade (MECT) and HRVOC Programs• Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) Programs• Regional Clean Air Incentives Market (RECLAIM)• Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) Program• Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) Programs• Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) in Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) Program• Washington Cap and Invest Program“We are thrilled to introduce Emissions Experts Inc to the market. There is a strong demand for high-quality consulting and brokerage services in the carbon, environmental credit markets, and renewable fuels markets. Our mission is to simplify the process, deliver tailored solutions, and help our clients thrive in this rapidly evolving industry,” said Mike Taylor, Founder and President of Emissions Experts Inc.With over 24 years of experience in environmental brokerage and consulting, Mike Taylor brings a proven track record to the new venture. “I am excited to bring my expertise and vision to Emissions Experts Inc. The environmental credit market has evolved significantly in recent years, and businesses are increasingly looking for expert guidance to navigate this complex landscape. Our goal is to provide industry leading service and unmatched expertise,” Taylor added.Emissions Experts Inc will offer a full suite of services, including:• Environmental Credit Consulting: Tailored strategies to help businesses navigate environmental credit liabilities or opportunities• Brokerage: Access to the most competitive environmental credit markets to optimize buyer and selling and pricing.• Credit Generation Services: Generating Emission Reduction Credits, Carbon Offsets, and Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits to increase revenue• Market Analysis and Reporting: Insightful analysis to keep clients informed of market trends, pricing dynamics, and regulatory changes.• Sustainability Strategy Development: Guidance on integrating carbon offsets environmental credits into broader corporate sustainability initiatives.Emissions Experts Inc is committed to providing exceptional client service and delivering cutting-edge insights across industries. The firm’s approach is built on transparency, expertise, and a deep understanding of the environmental credit markets, ensuring that every client is well-positioned to manage their obligations and to pursue revenue opportunities in the environmental credit markets.About Emissions Experts IncEmissions Experts Inc is a leading brokerage and consulting firm specializing in environmental credit markets. The company matches industry leading market knowledge with first rate trade execution. Emissions Experts Inc is dedicated to supporting businesses with brokerage and consulting services as they navigate the complexities of the ever-changing landscape of the environmental trading markets. For more information about Emissions Experts Inc and its services, please visit www.emissionsexperts.com or contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.