Columbia University Wind Ensemble Presents Groundbreaking Concert: A Symphony of Student Choice

Conductor and educator Dr. Jason Noble to showcase democratic, student-led approach on Dec. 4

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Columbia University Wind Ensemble (CUWE), under the direction of Dr. Jason Noble , will present a revolutionary concert on December 4 at 8:30 p.m. in the Roone Arledge Auditorium at Columbia University located at 2920 Broadway. This performance marks a significant milestone in Dr. Noble's PRISM Arts Education Research Initiative, showcasing an innovative music education approach emphasizing learner-led and democratic processes.The concert will feature an eclectic repertoire chosen entirely by the students, including works by Gustav Holst, Catherine Likhuta Samuel Hazo , Arturo Márquez and David Maslanka. The students have invited renowned composer and conductor Samuel Hazo to guest conduct his energetic piece "Ride," which will close the program on an exhilarating note. This unique opportunity was made possible through the initiative of the student board, who applied for a grant, refined strategies to administer a learner-led arts program with Dr. Noble’s guidance and arranged for Maestro Hazo to fly in for the dress rehearsal and concert.On November 25, internationally acclaimed composer Catherine Likhuta engaged with the ensemble in a master class and reception, discussing her work "Planet B," her compositional style, and a newly commissioned piece for CUWE titled "The Last Flight Out." This collaboration continues a fruitful relationship that began with the world premiere of Likhuta's "Home Away from Home" at Carnegie Hall in 2019.Likhuta expressed her admiration for Dr. Noble and CUWE, stating, "Jason and I have become great friends through our collaborations. I love working with him because he's not only empathetic and attentive to the details in my music, but he's also incredibly expressive as a conductor in interpreting my work. His ability to bring out the nuances and emotions in the score is remarkable. His approach to empowering people - composers, students…fellow musicians - is truly inspiring. We're family now, and this connection has made our musical partnership even more rewarding."In a bold departure from traditional programming, students were given complete autonomy in selecting the concert repertoire. Dr. Noble explains, "I provided the students with a list of all the music we own in the Columbia library and some studies on what constitutes 'great music.' The students were asked to think about not only their part, but the greater good of the wind ensemble and if the music could be achieved in the short period of rehearsal time that we had together."This approach, inspired by Randall Allsup's "Remixing the Classroom" paradigm, challenges the conventional conductor-centric model. "It's enormously difficult for conductors to let go of their egos," Dr. Noble admits. "We like to think that we are the ultimate deciders and chief architects…and know what's best because we say so. This experiment aimed to see if empowering students to make ALL the choices could yield the same beautiful results. And we think it did!"Dr. Noble's teaching philosophy draws inspiration from his mentors and teachers: the late Maxine Greene of Teachers College, Columbia University; Dr. Randall Allsup, also of Teachers College; and Prof. Gary Green (retired Director of Bands, University of Miami). Greene and Allsup profoundly influenced Dr. Noble's pedagogical approach, while Green shaped his understanding of repertoire selection and intrinsic motivation in music education. Additionally, the work of Susan Blum (2020) and Alfie Kohn (1993) on intrinsic motivation and a concept known as ungrading has further informed Dr. Noble's innovative educational methods.Recently, Dr. Noble attended roundtable talk at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles with Columbia University's Interim President, Dr. Katrina Armstrong, further solidifying his commitment to the university's mission and vision.Dr. Noble admired the students' initiative, stating, "I'm truly impressed by the ingenuity and determination of our student board and the entire student body at Columbia University. Being back 'home' at Columbia and working with this ensemble has been incredibly fulfilling. Music is such a powerful vehicle. It motivates us for a cause greater than ourselves.”Dr. Noble added, "Seeing these students take charge, from repertoire selection to bringing in guest conductors, reinforces my belief in the transformative power of music education. It's not just about the notes on the page; it's about fostering leadership, creativity and a sense of community. I'm honored to be part of this journey with them."This concert exemplifies Dr. Noble's role as a motivator and 21st-century educator, using interdisciplinarity to inspire non-music majors at Columbia University. Under his guidance, the wind ensemble has become a sanctuary and place of respite amidst the rigorous academic environment of the Ivy League.Join us for a groundbreaking performance that challenges traditional norms and celebrates student empowerment in music education.For more information, please contact Rhythm Communications at aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com or (404) 310-6559 to speak with Dr. Jason Noble.To learn more about Jason Noble please visit www.jasonnoble.com

