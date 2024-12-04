Duffy Kruspodin Grows Stronger: Irvine Expansion and New Leadership

DK's new Irvine office at 2 Park Plaza, Suite 525, Irvine, CA 92614 DK's new Tax Partner Christy E. Woods, CPA, MST

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin, LLP (DK), a leading Southern California accounting and advisory firm, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into Irvine, California. The firm's new office, located at 2 Park Plaza, Suite 525, Irvine, CA 92614, marks DK’s fourth location in Southern California, further solidifying its commitment to providing exceptional services to clients throughout the region.

To support this expansion, DK is excited to welcome Christy E. Woods, CPA, MST, as a Tax Partner. A highly respected industry leader, Christy brings a wealth of experience serving clients in real estate, construction, professional services, and high-net-worth individuals. Recognized as one of the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Women of Influence in Accounting and a Top 100 Accountant, Christy’s leadership and expertise will be instrumental in building strong client relationships and driving the firm's growth in the vibrant Orange County market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christy to DK,” said Josh Bodenstadt, CPA, Partner in Charge of the new Irvine location. “Christy’s deep industry knowledge and commitment to client service and technical excellence perfectly align with our core values. This expansion into Irvine allows us to offer even more comprehensive services to our existing clients and expand our reach to new individuals and businesses throughout the Orange County region.”

Christy shares this enthusiasm. “Joining DK presents a tremendous opportunity,” she said. “I am excited to leverage DK’s resources and expertise to provide our clients with a broader range of services while maintaining the personalized attention they deserve.”



DK is a premier Southern California CPA and advisory firm offering accounting, tax, and wealth management services with locations in San Diego, Beverly Hills, Woodland Hills and now Irvine. The firm is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high-net-worth individuals achieve their goals. DK offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in arts, sports and entertainment, real estate, manufacturing and distributions, construction, estates and trusts, hospitality, and international tax.

For more information, please visit www.dk.cpa or contact our office directly at 949-535-0885.

