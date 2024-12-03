Transform Lives This Giving Tuesday: Join OUR Arts Foundation on their Mission to Heal Through Creativity

In the spirit of generosity and community, OUR Arts Foundation is excited to initiate Giving December, a unique time for generosity inspired by Giving Tuesday.

Our Arts Foundation believes in the transformative power of creativity. This Giving Tuesday, your support can ensure we continue providing workshops that empower individuals to heal from trauma.” — Marcia Johnson, Founder

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the spirit of generosity and community, OUR Arts Foundation is excited to initiate Giving December, a unique time for generosity inspired by Giving Tuesday. This month-long campaign invites everyone to make a difference by donating to the mission of fostering healing and self-empowerment through creativity.Every donation to OUR Arts Foundation will support OUR Arts' vital workshops this December. In addition, every donation is entered into a drawing to win a gift certificate for two 12-ounce bags of Winter Slay coffee generously donated by the beloved Talitha Coffee. OUR goal is to raise $3,000 to fund three months of art workshops for trauma survivors, providing them with essential tools for healing and expression.Donating is easy! Supporters can contribute directly through the website or via social pay accounts. Every dollar makes a difference, and with your help, we can transform lives through the power of art. Each donation, no matter the size, will automatically enter you into our exciting drawing—so the more you give, the better your chances of winning!Join us this December to make a meaningful impact. Visit https://GiveDec.givesmart.com to donate today and support Giving Tuesday's mission! Watch as the color fills our image to our $3,000 goal! Donating has never been easier; together, we can help raise the dollars and spread the gift of healing. To donate directly through the OUR Arts Foundation website, please click ourartsfoundation.org/donate Thank you for supporting OUR Arts Foundation in this season of giving! Your contribution can create a ripple effect of healing and hope. Follow us on social media and share our campaign with friends and family to help us reach our goal!To stay informed about our programs and events, subscribe to our newsletter at ourartsfoundation.org/contact.OUR Arts Foundation is a San Diego-based nonprofit organization. For more information or to sign up for our newsletter, visit our website at www.ourartsfoundation.org or follow us on YouTube @ourartsfoundation.

