Sedona Taphouse Introduces New Mascot with "Howler on the Growler" Holiday Giveaway in December

Sedona Taphouse announces its new company mascot, Howler the Wolf, with the "Howler on the Growler" giveaway 12-2 thru 12-16 at all Sedona Taphouse locations.

Howler the Wolf embodies everything we stand for – strength, loyalty, and a spirit of adventure.” — Dennis Barbaro, CEO and Founder of Sedona Taphouse

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sedona Taphouse is thrilled to announce the introduction of its new company mascot, Howler the Wolf, with a special holiday giveaway event, "Howler on the Growler," running from December 2nd through December 16th at all Sedona Taphouse locations.Howler the Wolf, the newest member of the Sedona Taphouse family, represents the bold spirit and adventurous nature that has defined the brand for over a decade.This charismatic mascot will become an integral part of the company's branding, bringing a fresh and energetic presence to the Sedona Taphouse experience.The "Howler on the Growler" giveaway offers guests the chance to win an exclusive Howler plush along with a free growler. Lucky winners will also receive a personal message from Howler, making this prize package a unique collector's item for Sedona Taphouse enthusiasts.Full details on this giveaway will be available on the official Sedona Taphouse giveaway post on Instagram, @sedonataphouse."Howler embodies everything we stand for at Sedona Taphouse – strength, loyalty, and a spirit of adventure," said Dennis Barbaro, CEO and Founder of Sedona Taphouse. "Just as wolves are known for their strong sense of community and leadership, Sedona Taphouse has always been about bringing people together. Howler will help us kick off the holiday season as we celebrate the spirit of giving and community that defines this time of year."Sedona Taphouse plans to launch Howler through a festive holiday story showcasing the character's discovery of the Southwest-inspired restaurant and his sparkling adventures celebrating with guests and team members alike.About Sedona TaphouseOver the past decade, diners have fallen in love with the Southwest-inspired brand’s craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and made-from-scratch selections. Sedona Taphouse’s rapid growth has been recognized through DJB Hospitality’s inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year as one of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies. Sedona Taphouse is a Southwest-inspired, full-service restaurant and taphouse. With a vibrant and sophisticated vibe, Sedona Taphouse has an award-winning happy hour that’s frequented by patrons of its 17 locations in eight states. The menu features hundreds of craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and made-from-scratch selections, as well as an expansive list of gluten-free items.Sedona Taphouse continues to expand and is always looking for qualified franchisees. Holiday parties can be booked here.

