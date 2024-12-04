HHRD Continues Their Winter Relief Campaign

NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, HHRD continued its Winter Relief Campaign. Its official website states, “This year, HHRD’s Winter Promise is to spread Warmth and Hope.”As HHRD continues its plans, the Winter Promise Campaign aims to spread Warmth and Hope by providing life-saving winter provisions to over 78,000 vulnerable individuals across more than 20 countries. Intending to raise $1.08 million, the campaign seeks to support refugees and at-risk communities, particularly children and the elderly, who face severe risks during the harsh winter months.Last year, HHRD assisted 75,000 people in 19 countries, delivering essentials such as blankets, clothing, heaters, and food. This year’s efforts will focus on providing winter packages with comforters, coats, gloves, and nonperishable food to needy families, including refugees in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Bangladesh, Türkiye, Gaza, Lebanon, and Jordan.Your support can save lives. Join the movement to bring warmth and relief this winter.Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past nine years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action and an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 100%, HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human suffering in emergency and disastrous situations worldwide, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances and international networks. To donate, please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

