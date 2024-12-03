Heather Nobrega Named as Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) Director

November 27, 2024

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ Anchorage Deputy District Attorney Heather Nobrega has been named as the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) Director in Anchorage.

“Heather has a strong work ethic, a comprehensive knowledge of Alaska criminal law, and exceptional organizational skills,” said Criminal Division Director Angie Kemp. “It is for those reasons and more that we are confident Heather is an outstanding fit for the position as MFCU Director.”

Heather has been an attorney since 2000 and a prosecutor within the Criminal Division since 2007 when she started as an Assistant District Attorney in the Anchorage office. Then in 2020, Heather promoted to the position of Deputy District Attorney for the Anchorage Office where she assists with the management of the Criminal Division’s largest office.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge in the Department,” said Director Heather Nobrega “and look forward to working with the dedicated investigators, analysts and staff of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit as we work to combat health care fraud and protect our elderly and disabled Medicaid population from abuse, neglect, and misappropriation of funds.”

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.