ThinkCareBelieve: The Hunter Biden Pardon and US Biolabs in Ukraine

What Is The Real Reason Joe Is Pardoning Hunter?

Washington, DC, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/12/02/the-hunter-biden-pardon-and-us-biolabs-in-ukraine/

ThinkCareBelieve has just published a new article on the sweeping pardon President Joe Biden just made on behalf of his son, Hunter, retroactively to January 1, 2014. ThinkCareBelieve's article discusses whether a pardon has ever been or can be used in such a way and Special Counsel David Weiss's rejection of Hunter Biden's bid to dismiss his indictment. The article also goes into the fine work of reporter Catherine Herridge and her interviews with IRS Investigator whistleblowers who uncovered the Hunter and Joe Biden business dealings.

ThinkCareBelieve's article proposes why the date of January 1, 2024 on Joe Biden's Executive Grant of Clemency for his son may be significant because of Hunter Biden's involvement with obtaining the funding of the US Biolabs in Ukraine through his companies for the development of deadly diseases and pathogens on behalf of the U.S. government. The article also shares news and discussions on whether the pardon extends to international criminality because the creation of deadly pathogens have been at the forefront of discussions at the UN and reportedly one of the main reasons President Putin took military action in Ukraine in the first place.

The article on ThinkCareBelieve touches on Dr. Annthony Fauci's involvement with US Ukraine Biolabs and deleted web pages depicting former President Obama's role in establishing the US run Ukraine Biolabs. The article also shares an interview with newly appointed Head of FBI, Kash Patel, as he weighs in on what he knows about all of this.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL: joanne@thinkcarebelieve.blog WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog

