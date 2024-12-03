Global Thyroid Care Supplements Market to Hit USD 1,702.3 Million at 6.7% CAGR by 2034 Amid Rising Thyroid Disease Rates | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global market for thyroid care supplements is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of thyroid-related disorders. The thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland situated at the front of the trachea, plays a critical role in hormone production. Thyroid diseases, such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, Graves' disease, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, and thyroid cancer, disrupt the gland's ability to regulate essential hormones, fueling demand for effective care solutions.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thyroid care supplement industry has an estimated market valuation of USD 890.9 million by 2024. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach a market valuation of USD 1,702.3 million by 2034.

The rise in the number of cases of thyroid diseases, including hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, has propelled the ever-expanding market for a thyroid care supplement. The thyroid gland which is butterfly-shaped and located in the anterior part of the neck, is responsible for regulating the hormones essential for the functioning of different processes.

Consumers have become health conscious, thus, they tend to buy quality supplements, that are rich in iodine such as fish. The advancement in the science of nutrition supplement formulation and manufacturing processes has ensured a wider variety of thyroid care supplements in terms of quality and affordability. Clinical studies also find that the use of several adaptogenic herbs like ashwagandha may help lower the incidences of thyroid diseases as it is believed to help improve hormonal balance, enabling better overall well-being.

Various activities are being employed to further garner attention as well as spread knowledge among the end users. Equally important, new technologies that have been adopted into supplement formulation and production thus resulting in quality supplements with higher levels of nutrients making them more available and cheaper to the consumers. This step has thus enhanced the global thyroid care supplements industry expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Global Thyroid Care Supplement Market Study:

NxGen Brands, Inc., has made an announcement regarding its intention to acquire a nutritional supplement brand in the U.S., which is forecasted to generate USD 1 million in revenues in 2023. This will be NxGen's second acquisition for this year, which is aimed at further diversifying its portfolio and countering competition in the nutraceutical space including thyroid care supplements.

In the year 2021, a profile of Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. stepped in with its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) formulations, gearing up pharmacies for modern, innovative thyroid value additions. Such APIs are part of Deebio's efforts to stabilize and ensure the global API supply chain for thyroid medications to meet the emerging needs related to thyroid disorders.

“Manufacturers who pursue certification and accreditations as well as set up innovation hubs and centers for more R&D in the thyroid care supplement industry will enjoy the higher consumer trust and reliability and will move up the market leadership,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.





Country-wise Insights

The following table shows the estimated growth rates of the top three territories. China and India are set to exhibit high consumption, recording CAGRs of 5.9 % and 6.7 %, respectively, through 2034.

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 Germany 5.1% India 6.7% China 5.9%

Who is winning?

The competitive dynamics in the Thyroid Care Supplement sector are fuelled by innovation, partnerships, and digitalization, with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing technology to cater to the rising demands. Such platforms enable manufacturers to manage the production processes in real time, optimize the use of ingredients to achieve maximum production, thus achieving higher productivity. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.

Some of these leaders of the Global Thyroid Care Supplement market are Nature Made, NOW Foods, Thorne Research, Pure Encapsulations, Life Extension, Standard Process, NutraChamps, Healths Harmony, Zhou Nutrition, Nutriana, MaryRuth Organics, Swanson Health Products, Garden of Life, Gaia Herbs, Solaray, Jarrow Formulas, Dr. Westin Childs, Makers Nutrition, and Acella Pharmaceuticals.

Get valuable insights into the Global Thyroid Care Supplement Market:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Thyroid Care Supplement Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034. The study categorizes valuable insights into the Global Thyroid Care Supplement Industry based on Ingredient Type, Form Type, Functionality type, End-User Type, Source Type, and Region Type. As per ingredient type, the industry has been categorized into Iodine, Selenium, Vitamins, Minerals, Herbs, Amino acid based, and Combination supplements. As per form type, the industry has been into Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Liquids, and Soft gels. As per functionality, the industry has been divided into Hypothyroidism Support, Hyperthyroidism Support, General Thyroid Health, Immune Support, Energy & Metabolism Support, and Others. As per end-user, this industry has been divided into Children, Adults, Pregnant Women, and Old-age people. As per source type, the industry has been into Plant-based, Animal-based and Synthetic. The study consists of the following regions- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Segments of the Report

By Ingredients:

As per Ingredients, the industry has been categorized into Iodine, Selenium, Vitamins, Minerals, Herbs, Amino acid based, and Combination supplements.

By Form:

As per Form, the industry has been categorized into Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Liquids, and Soft gels.

By Functionality:

This segment is further categorized into Hypothyroidism Support, Hyperthyroidism Support, General Thyroid Health, Immune Support, Energy & Metabolism Support, and Others.

By End-User:

As per end-user this segment is categorized into Children, Adults, Pregnant Women, and Old-age people.

By Source:

As per end-user this segment is categorized into Plant-based, Animal-based and Synthetic.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Baltic and Balkans Countries and the Middle East & Africa.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Spanish Translation:

La industria mundial de suplementos para el cuidado de la tiroides tiene una valoración de mercado estimada de USD 890,9 millones para 2024. Se prevé que crezca a una tasa compuesta anual del 6,7 % para alcanzar una valoración de mercado de 1.702,3 millones de dólares en 2034.

El aumento en el número de casos de enfermedades de la tiroides, incluidos el hipotiroidismo y el hipertiroidismo, ha impulsado el mercado en constante expansión de un suplemento para el cuidado de la tiroides. La glándula tiroides, que tiene forma de mariposa y se encuentra en la parte anterior del cuello, se encarga de regular las hormonas esenciales para el funcionamiento de diferentes procesos.

Los consumidores se han vuelto conscientes de la salud, por lo tanto, tienden a comprar suplementos de calidad, que son ricos en yodo, como el pescado. El avance en la ciencia de la formulación y los procesos de fabricación de suplementos nutricionales ha garantizado una variedad más amplia de suplementos para el cuidado de la tiroides en términos de calidad y asequibilidad. Los estudios clínicos también encuentran que el uso de varias hierbas adaptógenas como la ashwagandha puede ayudar a reducir la incidencia de enfermedades de la tiroides, ya que se cree que ayuda a mejorar el equilibrio hormonal, lo que permite un mejor bienestar general.

Se están empleando diversas actividades para atraer aún más la atención y difundir el conocimiento entre los usuarios finales. Igualmente importante, las nuevas tecnologías que se han adoptado en la formulación y producción de suplementos, lo que da como resultado suplementos de calidad con niveles más altos de nutrientes, lo que los hace más disponibles y más baratos para los consumidores. Por lo tanto, este paso ha mejorado la expansión mundial de la industria de suplementos para el cuidado de la tiroides.

Conclusiones clave del estudio de mercado global de suplementos para el cuidado de la tiroides:

· NxGen Brands, Inc., ha hecho un anuncio sobre su intención de adquirir una marca de suplementos nutricionales en los EE. UU., que se prevé que genere $ 1 millón en ingresos en 2023. Esta será la segunda adquisición de NxGen para este año, que tiene como objetivo diversificar aún más su cartera y contrarrestar la competencia en el espacio nutracéutico, incluidos los suplementos para el cuidado de la tiroides.

· En el año 2021, un perfil de Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. intervino con sus formulaciones de ingredientes farmacéuticos activos (API), preparando a las farmacias para adiciones de valor de tiroides modernas e innovadoras. Dichos API son parte de los esfuerzos de Deebio para estabilizar y garantizar la cadena de suministro global de API para medicamentos para la tiroides para satisfacer las necesidades emergentes relacionadas con los trastornos de la tiroides.

"Los fabricantes que buscan la certificación y las acreditaciones, así como que establecen centros de innovación y centros para más investigación y desarrollo en la industria de suplementos para el cuidado de la tiroides, disfrutarán de una mayor confianza y confiabilidad del consumidor y ascenderán en el liderazgo del mercado", dice Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio cliente de Future Market Insights.

Perspectivas por país

En la siguiente tabla se muestran las tasas de crecimiento estimadas de los tres principales territorios. China e India exhibirán un alto consumo, registrando CAGR del 5,9 % y el 6,7 %, respectivamente, hasta 2034.

País CAGR, 2024 a 2034 Alemania 5.1% India 6.7% China 5.9%

¿Quién gana?

La dinámica competitiva en el sector de los suplementos para el cuidado de la tiroides está impulsada por la innovación, las asociaciones y la digitalización, y los actores del mercado se adaptan constantemente a las cambiantes demandas de los clientes. Las empresas están empleando la tecnología para satisfacer la creciente demanda. Dichas plataformas permiten a los fabricantes gestionar los procesos de producción en tiempo real, optimizar el uso de los ingredientes para lograr la máxima producción, logrando así una mayor productividad. Esto mejora las relaciones con los clientes y amplía el mercado competitivo mediante la creación de puntos de venta únicos.

Algunos de estos líderes del mercado global de suplementos para el cuidado de la tiroides son Nature Made, NOW Foods, Thorne Research, Pure Encapsulations, Life Extension, Standard Process, NutraChamps, Healths Harmony, Zhou Nutrition, Nutriana, MaryRuth Organics, Swanson Health Products, Garden of Life, Gaia Herbs, Solaray, Jarrow Formulas, Dr. Westin Childs, Makers Nutrition y Acella Pharmaceuticals.

Obtenga información valiosa sobre el mercado global de suplementos para el cuidado de la tiroides:

Future Market Insights, en su nueva oferta, proporciona un análisis exhaustivo, detallado e imparcial del mercado global de suplementos para el cuidado de la tiroides, presentando datos históricos de demanda para los años 2019-2023 y estadísticas de pronóstico para los años 2024-2034. El estudio categoriza información valiosa sobre la industria global de suplementos para el cuidado de la tiroides en función del tipo de ingrediente, el tipo de formulario, el tipo de funcionalidad, el tipo de usuario final, el tipo de fuente y el tipo de región. Según el tipo de ingrediente, la industria se ha clasificado en yodo, selenio, vitaminas, minerales, hierbas, suplementos a base de aminoácidos y combinados. Según el tipo de forma, la industria se ha centrado en tabletas, cápsulas, polvos, líquidos y geles blandos. Según la funcionalidad, la industria se ha dividido en apoyo al hipotiroidismo, apoyo al hipertiroidismo, salud general de la tiroides, apoyo inmunológico, apoyo a la energía y el metabolismo, y otros. Según el usuario final, esta industria se ha dividido en niños, adultos, mujeres embarazadas y personas mayores. Según el tipo de fuente, la industria se ha centrado en productos de origen vegetal, animal y sintético. El estudio consta de las siguientes regiones: América del Norte, América Latina, Europa Occidental, Europa del Este, Balcanes y Báltico, Rusia y Bielorrusia, Asia Central, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional y el Pacífico, y Oriente Medio y África.

Segmentos clave del informe

Por Ingredientes:

Según los ingredientes, la industria se ha clasificado en yodo, selenio, vitaminas, minerales, hierbas, aminoácidos y suplementos combinados.

Por formulario:

Según la forma, la industria se ha clasificado en tabletas, cápsulas, polvos, líquidos y geles blandos.

Por funcionalidad:

Este segmento se clasifica además en Apoyo al hipotiroidismo, Apoyo al hipertiroidismo, Salud general de la tiroides, Apoyo inmunológico, Apoyo a la energía y el metabolismo, y Otros.

Por el usuario final:

Según el usuario final, este segmento se clasifica en niños, adultos, mujeres embarazadas y personas mayores.

Por fuente:

Según el usuario final, este segmento se clasifica en de origen vegetal, animal y sintético.

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa Occidental, Europa del Este, Asia Oriental, Asia del Sur y el Pacífico, Asia Central, Rusia y Bielorrusia, Países Bálticos y Balcanes y Oriente Medio y África.

Acerca de la División de Alimentos y Bebidas de Future Market Insights:

Análisis de expertos, información procesable y recomendaciones estratégicas: el equipo de alimentos y bebidas de Future Market Insights ayuda a clientes de todo el mundo con sus necesidades únicas de inteligencia empresarial. Con un repertorio de más de 1,000 informes y 1 billón + puntos de datos, el equipo ha analizado la industria de alimentos y bebidas con lucidez en 50+ países durante más de una década. El equipo proporciona servicios integrales de investigación y consultoría; Comunícate con nosotros para explorar cómo podemos ayudarte.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

