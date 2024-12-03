The digestive health products market is expected to thrive due to factors such as increased awareness of digestive health, the rising demand for nutritious and fortified foods, the growing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, and the rising number of obese and overweight individuals. Additionally, the emphasis on enhancing the safety, affordability, and accessibility of digestive health products is anticipated to drive significant revenue growth in the market during the forecast period (2024-2030).

New York, USA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digestive Health Products Market to Cross ~USD 61 Billion Mark by 2030 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Digestive Health Products Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading digestive health products companies’ market shares, challenges, digestive health products market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market digestive health products companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Digestive Health Products Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global digestive health products market during the forecast period.

Based on the ingredients segment of the digestive health products market, the probiotics category is projected to register a significant growth in revenue in the digestive health products market during the forecast period (2024-2030).

Notable digestive health products companies such as Lonza, Nutricia, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Nestle, BASF SE, Kerry Group plc, Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Anagenix, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, NP Nutra®, Probi, Bayer AG, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Pantheryx, Abbott, Amway Corp., EZZ Life Science Holdings, Arla Foods ambas, and several others, are currently operating in the digestive health products market.

and several others, are currently operating in the digestive health products market. In October 2024, PanTheryx , a global leader in digestive and immune health products, expanded the availability of its TruBiotics® Adult Capsules to over 2,200 Walmart locations, increasing nationwide access to this top probiotic.

, a global leader in digestive and immune health products, expanded the availability of its TruBiotics® Adult Capsules to over 2,200 Walmart locations, increasing nationwide access to this top probiotic. In September 2024, ZBiotics, a biotechnology firm focused on genetically engineered probiotics, unveiled its newest product: the Sugar-to-Fiber Probiotic Drink Mix. This pioneering product, the first of its kind for consumers, was developed by a team of PhD microbiologists to tackle the fiber deficiency commonly seen in the average American diet. It works by converting dietary sugar (sucrose) into a prebiotic fiber called levan, supporting improved gut health throughout the day.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the digestive health products market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Digestive Health Products Market Report

Digestive Health Products Overview

Digestive health products have gained significant popularity in recent years as consumers become more aware of the importance of gut health for overall well-being. These products range from probiotics and prebiotics to digestive enzymes and fiber supplements, all aimed at supporting the digestive system's function and promoting a balanced microbiome. Probiotics, for example, are beneficial bacteria that help maintain healthy gut flora, aiding digestion, reducing inflammation, and enhancing immunity. Prebiotics, on the other hand, are non-digestible fibers that stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria. Many consumers turn to these products to manage symptoms like bloating, constipation, or indigestion, recognizing the link between digestive health and conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), acid reflux, and even mental health disorders.

In addition to probiotics and prebiotics, digestive enzymes are another key category in the digestive health market. These enzymes assist in breaking down food and absorbing nutrients more effectively, especially for individuals with enzyme deficiencies or those who experience discomfort after eating certain foods. Fiber supplements, particularly those containing soluble fibers, also play an important role in regulating bowel movements and preventing constipation. The growing focus on digestive health has led to innovation in the development of natural, plant-based, and scientifically-backed products that cater to a wide range of needs. With increasing research linking gut health to overall health, the digestive health market is expected to continue evolving, offering consumers a variety of solutions to optimize their digestive function.





Digestive Health Products Market Insights

North America is anticipated to be the leading region in terms of revenue generation in the global digestive health products market. This is largely due to the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders such as GERD, peptic ulcers, constipation, diarrhea, and pancreatitis, which are often linked to unhealthy eating and drinking habits. Additionally, the growing demand for fortified food products, increasing disposable income, and a robust market for product development and launches, along with the presence of key market players, contribute to the region's dominance.

Furthermore, the growing number of initiatives focused on gastrointestinal health by both government and non-government organizations in the region is expected to further support market growth. For instance, the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), a nonprofit in the U.S., collaborates with various stakeholders to support individuals affected by gastrointestinal disorders, aiming to improve digestive health for both adults and children.

Given these factors, the digestive health products market in the United States is projected to experience strong growth during the forecast period.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the digestive health products market, get a snapshot of the Digestive Health Products Market Outlook

Digestive Health Products Market Dynamics

The digestive health products market is experiencing a significant surge in demand, driven by growing awareness of the importance of gut health and its connection to overall well-being. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that promote digestive wellness, such as probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and fiber supplements. This shift in consumer behavior is being influenced by an increase in digestive disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and bloating, as well as the rising popularity of preventive healthcare. The market is evolving as consumers opt for products that support digestive function and immune health, rather than just traditional treatments for gastrointestinal issues.

The growing trend of health and wellness has also spurred demand for natural and organic digestive health products. With a greater focus on plant-based diets, clean labels, and sustainable sourcing, consumers are looking for alternatives to synthetic ingredients, driving the adoption of plant-based probiotics, fibers, and digestive aids. The rise in e-commerce and online platforms further accelerates this trend, as consumers have easier access to a broader range of products and can make more informed purchasing decisions through reviews and product information.

Furthermore, the influence of personalized nutrition is gaining momentum in the digestive health market. As more people seek tailored solutions for their digestive needs, there is a growing interest in customized probiotics and other supplements based on individual microbiome analysis. This trend is supported by advances in science, which have deepened our understanding of the gut microbiome and its critical role in digestion and immune function. Companies are responding by offering more personalized products that cater to specific needs, such as products designed for children, seniors, or those with chronic conditions.

Competition within the market is also intensifying, with established pharmaceutical and consumer health companies entering the digestive health space alongside newer, specialized brands. Many of these companies are investing heavily in research and development to create innovative formulations, enhance the efficacy of their products, and meet regulatory standards. As the market grows, there is increasing pressure for companies to prove the clinical efficacy of their products, which is likely to drive further investment in scientific studies and clinical trials.

Overall, the digestive health products market is poised for continued expansion, fueled by evolving consumer preferences, increasing knowledge of gut health, and innovations in personalized nutrition. However, challenges such as regulatory hurdles, consumer skepticism regarding product claims, and intense competition will require companies to stay agile and responsive to emerging trends to maintain market leadership.

Get a sneak peek at the digestive health products market dynamics @ Digestive Health Products Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Digestive Health Products Market CAGR ~8% Digestive Health Products Market Size in 2023 ~USD 61 Billion Key Digestive Health Products Companies Lonza, Nutricia, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Nestle, BASF SE, Kerry Group plc, Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Anagenix, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, NP Nutra®, Probi, Bayer AG, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Pantheryx, Abbott, Amway Corp., EZZ Life Science Holdings, Arla Foods ambas, and others

Digestive Health Products Market Assessment

Digestive Health Products Market Segmentation Digestive Health Products Market Segmentation By Ingredients: Prebiotics, Probiotics, Enzymes, and Others Digestive Health Products Market Segmentation By Form: Tablet, Powder, Liquid, and Others Digestive Health Products Market Segmentation By Products: Dairy Products, Bakery Products & Cereals, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Others Digestive Health Products Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the digestive health products market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Digestive Health Products Companies

Table of Contents

1 Digestive Health Products Market Report Introduction 2 Digestive Health Products Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Digestive Health Products Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Digestive Health Products Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Digestive Health Products Market Layout 8 Digestive Health Products Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the digestive health products market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Digestive Health Products Market Trends

