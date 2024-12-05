ARTEMPLE Foundation Expands Arts Access

ARTEMPLE Foundation logo and vision banner

ARTEMPLE Foundation Renovations On Closed St. George Church and School Property Expands Arts Access to Chicago’s Southeast Side

ARTEMPLE aims to create a safe haven and beacon of hope, building creative community and transforming lives through art.” — ARTEMPLE

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARTEMPLE Foundation, a dedicated 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the historic St. George church complex at 9546 S. Ewing Ave. on Chicago’s Southeast Side.ARTEMPLE, a not-for-profit community arts center envisioned to serve Chicagoland, aims to transform this 35,000-square-foot complex into a safe haven and beacon of hope, building creative community and transforming lives through art.This acquisition marks the beginning of ARTEMPLE’s journey to establish a vibrant community space. ARTEMPLE’s mission is to remove barriers and create inclusive pathways to sustainability for BIPoC, disabled, and low-income artists of all ages and genders on Chicago’s Southeast Side. The foundation is committed to building community, nurturing hope, and saving lives through art.Following the success of its initial fundraising efforts, ARTEMPLE Foundation has set a target of $1,500,000 in the next phase of its Capital Campaign. These funds will support renovations to create affordable artist housing, studio space, and community resources. With $420,000 already raised through the support of volunteers and donations, ARTEMPLE invites community members, arts advocates, and supporters across Chicago to join us in realizing this transformative vision.“This project aims to create a beacon of hope and opportunity for artists, youth, and the wider community of the Southeast side of Chicago,” said Tommy “Ruffingers” Martello, Co-Executive Director of ARTEMPLE. “We’re focused on transforming this space into a welcoming, inclusive hub that honors the talents and dreams of all residents on the Southeast side.”As a tax-exempt organization, all contributions are fully deductible. Those interested in helping create more accessible spaces for creativity, education, and community connection can learn more and donate at artemple.org.Join Us This Giving TuesdayARTEMPLE Chicago invites the community to support this transformative initiative by donating on Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Contributions will directly fund the purchase, renovation, and programming of the new facility. Your donation will be providing hope and opportunity for underserved artists and fostering artistic growth and community empowerment on Chicago’s Southeast Side. Visit the ARTEMPLE Donation Page to support this transformative vision today at bit.ly/Donate95th !

The Story of ARTEMPLE

