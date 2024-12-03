Prioritizing the Fight Against Violence Beyond the 16 Days of Activism

SARAJEVO, 3 December 2024 - As we witness yet another wave of violence against women in BiH, including incidents reported last night in Mostar and Konjic, the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) remains deeply concerned about the persistent and alarming levels of violence against women, as well as the gaps in the legal framework and its implementation.

These shortcomings hinder the effective prevention of violence, the protection of victims, and the accountability for perpetrators and responsible institutions.

Today’s joint session of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) parliamentary committees continues the dialogue on institutional responses to domestic and gender-based violence, emphasizing victim-centered services and strategies for managing perpetrators.

Organized in co-operation with four parliamentary committees—the gender equality committees of both houses, the Committee for Security, and the Committee for Human Rights and Freedoms—this session, supported by the OSCE Mission to BiH, underscores a shared commitment to strengthening these responses.

The FBiH Parliament plays a crucial role in ensuring that political and institutional actions address the multifaceted nature of domestic and gender-based violence.

“Understanding and addressing these practical challenges is essential, as the FBiH Parliament is pivotal in holding institutions accountable for protecting victims of violence,” said Ambassador Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH. “The Istanbul Convention tasks national parliaments with monitoring its implementation. By engaging key decision-makers to tackle the challenges faced by the police and justice sectors, the FBiH Parliament is advancing efforts to meet international obligations.”

This thematic session is part of the OSCE Mission to BiH’s broader initiative to combat domestic and gender-based violence. It acknowledges the valuable contributions made by parliamentarians while emphasizing that the fight against violence and the enhancement of institutional responses must remain ongoing priorities, not just highlighted during the 16 Days of Activism. Parliamentary committees will adopt a set of recommendations for strengthening protection and service provision for survivors of violence and direct them into parliamentary procedure after the session. The Mission will continue to work on the harmonization of legislation, including those that would enable law enforcement to temporarily seize weapons upon reports of domestic violence. The OSCE Mission to BiH remains committed to supporting parliamentary committees in the implementation of the adopted recommendations and their engagement in gender-based violence issues.