Telnyx Expands Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams Coverage to 60+ countries, Strengthening Global Reach

Telnyx for Operator Connect

Telnyx reinforces it's commitment to expanding accessibility to global communications with expanded Microsoft Teams offering.

Our goal is to make it easier and faster to add an external PSTN provider to Teams, so organizations can expand their global communications affordably.” — Ian Reither

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telnyx, a leading global communications provider, has announced the expansion of its Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams service to include seven new countries: Benin, Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. These latest additions bring Telnyx’s total Operator Connect coverage to 61 countries, cementing its position as a leader of PSTN calling for Microsoft Teams users.Telnyx’s expanded coverage reflects its commitment to delivering reliable, cost-effective voice solutions for businesses worldwide, providing them with seamless connectivity across growing markets in Africa and Southeast Asia.Telnyx’s Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams integration includes a Microsoft-certified Session Border Controller (SBC) at no extra cost, minimizing the complexity of integrating an external calling provider for Microsoft Teams. The self-service integration empowers organizations to set up and manage their PSTN calling with ease, ensuring a fast and seamless deployment."Our goal is to make it easier and faster to add an external PSTN provider to Teams, so organizations can expand their global communications affordably," said Ian Reither, COO at Telnyx. "Adding Operator Connect coverage in these high-growth regions further empowers our customers to leverage the full potential of Microsoft Teams for seamless and high-quality voice communications."Telnyx’s Operator Connect PSTN calling services are powered by its private, global IP network. Unlike providers relying on the public internet, Telnyx ensures high-quality, low-latency voice by controlling every part of the communications stack. This infrastructure guarantees minimal jitter and latency, providing crystal-clear audio quality for Teams calls—even in remote locations.The addition of new countries is a reflection of the growing demand for reliable and cost-effective calling solutions in these emerging markets. Telnyx’s expanded footprint provides businesses in these regions with a one-stop solution for voice and collaboration, eliminating the need for multiple providers and ensuring a consistent user experience across locations.Telnyx’s reputation as a trusted alternative to legacy providers is built on its innovative, customer-centric approach. By offering a fully integrated platform with Microsoft Teams, Telnyx simplifies voice management, reduces costs, and enhances call quality. Cost-effective calling bundles allow Operator Connect users to purchase numbers and calling minutes in a seat format, each of which includes local numbers, emergency calling, and SBC integration. Users can access local, toll-free, and emergency numbers in 61 countries, streamlining operations for geographically distributed teams.Additionally Telnyx offers expert support to all customers. A team of voice and networking specialists available 24/7 to assist with onboarding and ongoing needs. Organizations looking to enhance their Microsoft Teams calling capabilities can get started with Telnyx’s self-service Operator Connect offering in the Telnyx Mission Control Portal About TelnyxTelnyx is a global leader in cloud communications, offering a full stack of solutions built on its private network, including voice, messaging, video, and AI services. Recognized as a trusted alternative to traditional providers by Cisco, Audiocodes, and more, Telnyx delivers reliable, high-quality solutions to businesses of all sizes across the globe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.