BSNB Launches Inaugural Community Cares Donation Drive to Benefit Local Food Pantries

BALLSTON SPA, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) today announced the launch of its Community Cares Donation Drive, a new initiative created to strengthen charitable efforts in the communities it serves. The inaugural campaign, running from December 2 to December 27, 2024, will focus on raising funds and awareness for the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and several local food pantries.To increase the impact of each contribution, BSNB will match customer and employee donations up to $10,000. Customers, community members and employees are invited to donate at their nearest local branch. According to the Regional Food Bank, a donation of $100 can provide 400 meals, illustrating the impact this campaign will have on alleviating hunger in the region.“Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the driving theme of the Community Cares Donation Drive, underscoring BSNB’s long-standing commitment to building stronger communities. The campaign encourages customers, employees, and area residents to join forces in addressing food insecurity—a challenge faced by many individuals and families across urban, suburban, and rural areas of Northeastern New York."At BSNB, we believe in the power of community and The Community Cares Donation Drive is a natural extension of our mission to support the neighborhoods we call home,” said Christopher Dowd , President & CEO of Ballston Spa National Bank. “By working together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of families facing food insecurity. I encourage everyone to join us in this effort - every dollar and every contribution matters."The drive will be visually promoted in all BSNB branches and will encourage community participation by entering donors into a drawing to receive a $250 Hannaford Gift Certificate, with one winner per branch to be announced in January 2025.Funds and food donations collected will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and the following local food pantries:Greater Galway Community Services Association • Greenfield Food Pantry • Guilderland Food Pantry • Living Hope Christian Church • Malta Community Center Food Pantry • New Scotland Community Food Pantry • Stillwater United Church • Wilton Food Pantry • Ballston Spa United Methodist Food Pantry • Christ Episcopal Church – Ballston Spa • First Baptist Church Christ’s Cupboard Food PantryArea food pantries not appearing on this list that wish to be considered for the 2025 campaign can express their interest by emailing BSNB.marketing@bsnb.comThe campaign will conclude in January 2025 with a celebratory wrap-up event featuring the campaign’s highlights.ABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANKBallston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is a locally focused, relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but for its community. With 13 locations headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY, BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York’s greater Capital Region. Learn more about BSNB’s offerings here. To become part of BSNB’s online community, please visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

