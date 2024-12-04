Clean Label Project and United Natural Products Alliance Help Dietary Supplement Industry Prepare for California AB 899

New regulation leaves dietary supplement industry less than four weeks to test and disclose levels of heavy metals in supplements marketed to children under two

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Label Project and the United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) are joining forces to provide critical education and training opportunities to help the dietary supplement industry achieve compliance with California AB 899. This new regulation mandates heavy metal testing and public disclosure of test results for dietary supplements for children aged two and under sold in California, with enforcement beginning January 1, 2025.In a significant clarification, California authorities recently confirmed that dietary supplements marketed to children aged two and under fall within the scope of AB 899, further underscoring the need for immediate action.Through webinars, workshops, and resource sharing, Clean Label Project and UNPA aim to equip industry stakeholders with the knowledge and tools needed to implement testing protocols, understand disclosure requirements, and navigate compliance efficiently.“California AB 899 represents a significant shift in transparency and accountability for the dietary supplement industry for products aimed at children,” said Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director at Clean Label Project. “Through our partnership with UNPA, we are committed to equipping brands with the tools and resources needed to meet these new requirements while ensuring consumer trust. Together, we are helping brands lead the way in prioritizing safety, transparency, and the well-being of their youngest consumers.”UNPA President Loren Israelson added, “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to ensuring safety and integrity in products for our youngest consumers. By partnering with Clean Label Project, we aim to empower brands with the tools and knowledge necessary to meet AB 899 requirements and build greater confidence in the dietary supplement industry.”AB 899 is a California Assembly Bill that mandates baby food manufacturers to regularly test their products for specific toxic elements (arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury) and disclose the levels of those elements to consumers on brand websites, aiming to enhance food safety and industry accountability by providing transparency regarding potential heavy metal contamination. This law went into effect on January 1, 2024 with heavy metal disclosure requirements going into effect January 1, 2025.A series of upcoming webinars will be scheduled for December 2024. For more information and to register, contact Clean Label Project at Info@CleanLabelProject.org and UNPA at info@unpa.com.About Clean Label ProjectClean Label Project is a nonprofit dedicated to transparency in food and consumer product labeling. Its work includes testing for contaminants and promoting clean, safe, and transparent practices across industries.About United Natural Products AllianceUNPA is an international trade association dedicated to supporting the natural health products industry. Its mission is to advance industry standards, regulatory compliance, and consumer trust.

