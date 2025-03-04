Clean Label Project to Showcase Latest Protein Powder Contaminant Study at Natural Products Expo West 2025

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Label Project (CLP), a nonprofit organization committed to transparency in consumer product labeling and ingredient quality, will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West 2025, the leading trade show for the natural and organic products industry. Attendees are invited to visit the Clean Label Project Booth 3195 to learn more about the latest findings from CLP’s Protein Investigation 2.0 study , which identified elevated levels of heavy metals in popular protein powders.As consumers increasingly incorporate protein supplements into their wellness routines and turn to GLP-1s for weight management, Clean Label Project’s research offers vital insights into ingredient sourcing, manufacturing practices, and potential risks tied to some of the market’s most popular products.Protein Investigation 2.0: Key FindingsClean Label Project’s analysis of 160 protein supplements, representing 83% of the market share, revealed:- 77% of protein powders tested contained lead, with nearly half exceeding California’s Prop 65 safety limits in one serving.- Organic protein powders contained three times more lead and twice as much cadmium as non-organic varieties.- Chocolate-flavored protein powders contained up to 110 times more cadmium than vanilla-flavored powders.CLP’s “Clean Sixteen”Clean Label Project is excited to unveil our “Clean Sixteen” — a lineup of sixteen protein powders that tested non-detect for heavy metals in the 2024/2025 protein powder study. This achievement highlights that, with dedicated supply chain diligence, it’s entirely possible to craft protein powders that are not only nutritious, affordable, and delicious but also low in heavy metals.Visit Clean Label Project at Expo West 2025"Protein powder plays a key role in the morning routines of those aiming to build muscle, shed weight, or enhance their healthy lifestyle," said Jackie Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. "Consumers have a right to transparency about the products they rely on for their health. At Expo West, we’re excited to explore how brands can elevate safety standards, refine sourcing practices, and restore consumer trust."Booth #3195 – Stop by to learn more about Clean Label Project’s certification programs, industry advocacy efforts, and the latest contaminant testing insights.For more information on Clean Label Project’s latest research and initiatives, visit www.cleanlabelproject.org About Clean Label ProjectClean Label Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting truth and transparency in consumer product labeling and ingredient quality. Through independent testing for industrial and environmental contaminants, Clean Label Project provides consumers with the data they need to make informed, healthier choices.

