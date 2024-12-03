Zatuchni & Associates Offers Legal Help to Workplace Retaliation Victims in New Jersey

Renowned New Jersey employment law firm protects workers facing workplace retaliation, offering comprehensive legal support across New Jersey.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zatuchni & Associates, a leading employment law firm in New Jersey, is committed to protecting the rights of employees who have been victims of workplace retaliation. The firm's enhanced focus addresses the growing need for expert legal representation in retaliation cases, which often emerge after employees report discrimination or harassment.

"Workplace retaliation can devastate careers and lives," says David Zatuchni, Founder and Managing Attorney. "We're committed to protecting employees who face backlash for standing up against discrimination. Our experience on both sides of employment law gives us unique insights into building successful cases against even the largest corporations."

The firm's comprehensive approach covers various forms of workplace retaliation, including wrongful termination, demotion, harassment, and post-employment retaliation. Zatuchni & Associates has secured notable victories, including a landmark $3.2 million whistleblower settlement, one of New Jersey's largest such awards.

Recent client George Lancaster shares, "I have truly enjoyed my experience working with David has he handled my employment case. Though an expert in this field of law and with years of real-life practical experience, he was open to collaboration in dealing with various aspects of how the case could best be handled. I am very pleased with him and the results he orchestrated."

The firm's expertise in retaliation cases is further validated by client Jason Kula: "David was very attentive and quick in the full process. I highly recommend David and his law firm for your needs. He was very understanding and helped me understand the full process from start to finish."

Recognized by Superlawyers from 2012-2014 and 2018-2025, Zatuchni & Associates represents clients throughout New Jersey, from Trenton to Newark. "Very Professional. Everything was explained from start to finish. The Office always got back to me. Great overall experience," notes client Tom McMurtry.

Employees facing workplace retaliation can contact Zatuchni & Associates at +1 609-243-0300 to schedule a consultation with the law firm’s experienced employment law attorneys.

About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates (https://www.zatlaw.com/about-us/) in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300

https://maps.app.goo.gl/7GEDjG1corya6Rt2A

Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

United States

201-820-0644

https://maps.app.goo.gl/WuzmD6J9QFgNiudj9

