Third Wave Digital Wins EDMA Gold Award for Exceptional Digital Video Ads for Brunswick Community College

Award Winning Video Production

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Third Wave Digital, a full-service creative agency, is thrilled to announce its latest achievement: winning the Gold Award at the Education Digital Marketing Awards (EDMA) for its outstanding digital video ads created for Brunswick Community College.This prestigious accolade recognizes Third Wave Digital's commitment to excellence in producing digital video content that stands out in the competitive educational marketing landscape. The award-winning video ads designed to promote Brunswick Community College’s Nursing and Basic Law Enforcement Training Programs showcased a student’s journey to their dream job that makes a difference by helping others.The series of video ads feature custom music beds, dynamic visuals and engaging narratives that highlight the unique aspects of Brunswick Community College’s offerings. By focusing on the real-life impact and opportunities provided by the Nursing and Basic Law Enforcement Training Programs, the ads successfully resonate with potential students and drive engagement.As Third Wave Digital continues to set the standard for digital marketing in higher education, this award from EDMA serves as a testament to TWD’s ability to create impactful and visually appealing video content that effectively reaches and influences target audiences.For more information about the award-winning video ads and other services offered by Third Wave Digital, please visit twdcampustours.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.