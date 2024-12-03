The-Memory.Club Releases 2024 Christmas Song and Music Video, “Think About Christmas”

"Think About Christmas" Spotify Image

Blending melancholy and hope, The-Memory.Club delivers a Christmas song for our times

I see love in a hand wrapped in a medical glove. I feel good will in a blanket given for the winters chill.” — Duncan Butler

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The-Memory.Club has unveiled their deeply moving 2024 Christmas single, “Think About Christmas”, accompanied by a poignant music video.

From the opening lines, “I don’t want to see a single Christmas tree, I don’t want to think about Christmas this year,” listeners are taken on an emotional roller coaster that captures the complexity of the holiday season.

A 2023 survey by the American Psychological Association found that nearly 89% of U.S. adults experience increased stress during the holidays.

This year, the weight of global events—such as the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, along with the mounting impacts of climate change—has made the emotional resonance of the holiday season even more profound.

The-Memory.Club, a trio of amateur musicians who have never met in person, have been creating music together online for the past five years using platforms like Discord. With two albums, five singles on Spotify and Apple Music, and four music videos under their belt, the group continues to defy distance and limitations.

“Think About Christmas” began in October 2024 with Lynn Lister, the Texas-based member of the group. “I don’t know exactly what triggered it,” Lister recalls. “I was playing some music, and a wave of sadness came over me. The first lyrics just appeared. I knew something unusual was happening, so I turned on my MacBook recorder and started singing through the tears.” The initial lyrics were raw and somber, setting the stage for a transformative collaboration.

Lister shared the early draft on Discord, where Duncan Butler, based in Manchester, UK, quickly penned a second verse that shifted the tone toward hope. With the line, “I see love from a hand wrapped in a medical glove,” Butler crafted one of the most heartfelt rhymes for the word “love” since Shakespeare.

The song’s creation progressed with remarkable speed. Ian Collins, from Kent, UK, contributed an instrumental break, adding the powerful lyrics:

“Winter comes but it's hard to celebrate,

Christmas time in a world that's filled with fear and hate.

This year of all years I'll kneel down and pray,

Time for a savior to show us the way.”

Butler enriched the arrangement with a classical guitar solo and layered harmonies, while Collins brought the song to a dramatic close with an orchestral choir underscoring the line, “It may not be peace on earth, but you can reach out your hand in the hope that it returns.”

For the official music video, Lister used Runway’s Gen-3 AI, assembling over 200 AI-generated clips into 28 striking visual elements. The final result is a breathtaking accompaniment to the song’s heartfelt message.

Listen to “Think About Christmas” on Spotify

Watch the official music video on YouTube

For exclusive content and behind-the-scenes material

About The-Memory.Club:

The-Memory.Club is a virtual band comprising Lynn Lister (Texas, USA), Duncan Butler (Manchester, UK), and Ian Collins (Kent, UK). They collaborate asynchronously, blending heartfelt lyrics, evocative melodies, and innovative video elements to create music that resonates deeply with listeners around the globe.

Official Music Video for "Think About Christmas"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.