NDDOT hosts public input meeting for Highway 8 project south of Stanley

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a public input meeting Tuesday, December 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. CST to discuss proposed improvements on North Dakota Highway 8 from North Dakota Highway 23, east of New Town, north to U.S. Highway 2 in Stanley.

The public input meeting will be held at the Mountrail County South Complex, 8103 61st St. NW, in Stanley, ND. The meeting will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 5 p.m. CST.

The project consists of restoring the pavement structure by milling and overlaying the existing road surface. A traffic operations study will be completed to determine locations where turn lanes are warranted. A safety review will identify other safety items to be addressed as part of the project.

Representatives from the NDDOT will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/public-input.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by January 3, 2025, with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24236” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Ryan Frolek, Transportation Engineer, NDDOT – Design Division at 243 Centennial Dr. Stop 8115, Upson Hall I Room 218, Grand Forks, ND 58202-8115 or rfrolek@nd.gov.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

