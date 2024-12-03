Governor Mills Announces Applications for Second Round of Storm Relief Funding for Small Businesses Now Open

December 3, 2024

Governor Janet Mills announced today that a second round of applications is now open for Maine small businesses to help them rebuild and recover from last winter's devastating storms.

The Department of Economic and Community Development today opened applications for approximately $2 million in remaining funding for Maine small businesses and nonprofit organizations through its Business Recovery and Resilience Fund to make storm-related repairs and strengthen infrastructure to better withstand future storms.

The Business Recovery and Resilience Fund was created as part of the $60 million storm relief package secured by the Governor and approved by the Legislature earlier this year -- the single largest investment in storm recovery by any Administration in Maine history.

The Mills Administration has already awarded approximately $8 million through the first round of Business Recovery and Resilience grants to 109 Maine businesses and nonprofit organizations to help them recover from last winter's devastating storms. The Administration has also awarded $21.2 million in resilience grants to help rebuild 68 working waterfronts and $25.2 million in grants for 39 communities to help them recover and build more resilient infrastructure.

"We want to ensure that every business that can benefit from these recovery and resilience funds is able to do so," said Governor Janet Mills. "The severe storms last December and January disrupted businesses during the busy holiday season and created significant hardship for communities across Maine. I encourage all eligible Maine businesses to consider applying for this final round of funding."

"Many Maine businesses were impacted during the three winter storms," said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development. "We were able to get direct help to many business owners in the first round, and these funds will allow us to reach even more businesses to help them recover and increase their resilience to a changing climate."

The Business Recovery and Resilience Fund provides grants for businesses and organizations, including nonprofit organizations, that have been affected by last winter's severe storms. Business and non-profit applicants may initially request up to $100,000 toward design, permitting and construction costs for their project. Projects receiving grants may include a recovery component for damage sustained and must include efforts to increase business resilience to future storms and other climate conditions. Funds awarded through the program may can pay for up to 50 percent of total project costs, with applicants providing matching funds equal to the total amount requested. Applications must show that the funding will support efforts to make properties resilient to future weather events.

The application and a Frequently Asked Questions document with additional information are available here. Applications are due by no later than 11:59 pm on January 14th, 2025.