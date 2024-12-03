Bonchon Unveils Exciting New MoPo Corn Dog With Exclusive Deal

Bonchon offers guests free Korean corn dogs all weekend long

Dallas, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is debuting its new MoPo Corn Dog, an irresistible Korean twist on an American classic. Already a fan-favorite in Korean cuisine, the viral snack has captivated the country with its epic cheese pull and satisfying crunch. Now, Bonchon is giving guests the corn dog they love with a bold Korean-style upgrade for only $4.99.

GIVEAWAY WEEKEND: To launch this new menu item, guests who dine in or order online from Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8, can try the new MoPo Corn Dog for free! *

Bonchon’s MoPo Corn Dog is filled with mozzarella cheese in crispy breading with golden crunchy potato cubes. The new snack can be brushed in signature Soy Garlic sauce or rolled in cinnamon sugar, offering guests both sweet and savory options. Each MoPo Corn Dog is served with choice of dipping sauce including Kewpie Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Ranch, Cucumber Wasabi, or Bibimbap sauce

“Korean corn dogs are a favorite Korean street food, blending our authentic flavors with elements of one of America’s classics,” says Bonchon Chef Jae Park. “We knew that if we added a Korean corn dog to our menu, it had to have that famous, irresistible cheese pull.”

The staple Korean snack has exploded in popularity in the U.S. in recent years, offering an exciting way to experience a delicious blend of Korean and American flavors. As interest in Korean culture and cuisine grows nationwide, Bonchon is stepping up with its own Korean-style twist on the traditional corn dog. The ‘MoPo’ – a playful nod to its key ingredients: mozzarella and potato – makes for a perfect addition to Bonchon’s Asian-fusion menu.

“We’ve seen the craze for Korean corn dogs blowing up lately, so we knew we knew it would be a perfect addition to our menu,” says Bonchon CEO Suzie Tsai. “We’re thrilled for our guests to taste our take on this Korean snack that so many already know and love. It’s the perfect complement to our popular hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken!”

Bonchon’s MoPo Corn Dog is available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery at participating restaurants. *The giveaway runs from Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday Dec. 8, with purchase. Offer can be activated in-person by request or online with code CORNDOG. Limit to one per person, per day, and while supplies last. To find a location or order online, go to www.bonchon.com.

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States in 2006. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world “Crunch Out Loud”. The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2024 Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Bonchon has more than 400 restaurants across eight countries. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok, X, and YouTube.

