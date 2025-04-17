KOIL Energy to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Investor Conference in Partnership with MicroCapClub

HOUSTON, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), (the "Company"), a leader in providing controls infrastructure for subsea oil and gas fields, today announced that it will be presenting at the investor conference: Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 2:30pm (PST). Erik Wiik, President and CEO of KOIL Energy, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2025

Presentation Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Presentation Time: 2:30pm (PST)

Location: Paris Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV, in Track 4 - Loire

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/LFcyhoBqSsTJY4P5o4HLmF

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with KOIL Energy, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025, please register on this link: REGISTER . 1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue. If you can’t make the live presentation, the “webcast” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link: AGENDA

About KOIL Energy

KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Investor Relations:

ir@koilenergy.com

281-862-2201

Legal Disclaimer:

