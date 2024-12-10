PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth Announces its Status as a Certified Autism Center™

The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) Awards Certification to Theme Park, Due to Open March 2025

We’re proud this certification allows our attraction to be accessible to many more little ones and their families with specific sensory needs.” — Jeremy Aguillar, General Manager

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas’s first PEPPA PIG Theme Park has partnered with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

The park will earn accreditation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) in time for its grand opening on March 1, 2025.

In order to accredit PEPPA PIG Theme Park, IBCCES will provide and require the following:

• Staff-wide autism sensitivity and awareness training

• An onsite review conducted by IBCCES to develop detailed sensory guides

• Increased accessibility and support for visitors

The accreditation will provide the proper tools to promote awareness and show families the access options available to plan their ultimate day of adventure.

“Merlin Entertainments is uncompromising about safety, security and welfare, setting the highest standards for all our guests and team members,” says Jeremy Aguillar, PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth General Manager.

“We’re proud this certification allows our attraction to be accessible to many more little ones and their families with specific sensory needs.”

The park also offers accessible rides, entertainment venues and play areas that will appeal to guests and team members with accessibility needs:

• Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride includes wheelchair accessible baskets so guests are able to roll onto the ride without needing to leave their chairs.

• The ground at Muddy Puddles Splash Pad is specially graded for wheelchair use and water play elements are curated so guests of all heights can enjoy.

• Peppa’s Pedal Bike Tour includes sensory rich details and is designed to meet all ADA guidelines and standards.

“So many families are looking for accessible and welcoming options, and we're thrilled to work with PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth to provide another option for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors to play and have fun,” shares Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

For those with a passion for creating playful and memorable experiences, PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth will host a career fair on December 14th and 15th from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The park is hiring for full and part-time positions in retail, operations, facilities, entertainment, food and beverage and more.

The fair will be held at PEPPA PIG Theme Park 8851 26 BLVD, North Richland Hills, TX 76180.

For more information on the career fair or to be among the first to hear the latest news visit https://www.peppapigthemepark.com/dallas-ft-worth/. Fans can also find theme park updates on Facebook or Instagram.

Oink, oink!

###

About PEPPA PIG

PEPPA PIG is a British preschool animated television series that has been airing for 20 years, across 10 seasons in over 180 territories as of 2024. The series follows PEPPA PIG, a cheeky little piggy who lives with her family - younger brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - as well as her diverse community of friends. Globally successful, the brand connects with consumers across every touchpoint, from TV to theme parks to retail. As a first best friend, PEPPA PIG encourages kids to jump in together and explore the world around them, while giving kids the confidence to treat every first step as a new adventure, from the everyday to the epic.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers play experiences for fans of all ages around the world, through toys, games, licensed consumer products, digital games and services, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more. With a portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-center gateway attractions and LEGOLAND® Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO® Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

About International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards

Committed to providing the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

IBCCES adheres to international standards for boards that grant professional credentials. The IBCCES certification procedures and content undergo various reviews and validation, pursuant to the professions that are eligible for certification, as well as standards established by content experts in the field. To learn more about the International Boards of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, please visit: https://ibcces.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.