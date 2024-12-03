Marian University Preparatory School Invites Families Nationwide to Explore a Path to Academic Excellence

MU Prep Logo

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marian University Preparatory School (MU Prep) is now available to students and families across the country, offering a transformative educational experience that prepares students for success in high school, college, and beyond. Free, virtual information sessions are scheduled for December 5 at 4 p.m. EST, December 19 at 4 p.m. EST, and January 9 at 4 p.m. EST for families interested in learning more about MU Prep’s online, faith-based curriculum. Each one-hour online webinar will showcase how MU Prep empowers students to thrive academically and develop the leadership skills needed for success after graduation.

Executive Director Joe Heidt will lead all three sessions, highlighting the school’s focus on flexibility, academic rigor, and leadership development. “MU Prep opens doors for students to access a high-quality education tailored to their individual needs, no matter where they live,” said Joe Heidt. “Our program provides the tools and opportunities to help students not only succeed academically but also thrive as leaders in their communities and beyond.”

During the session, attendees will gain valuable insights into MU Prep’s engaging curriculum and extracurriculars while discovering how the school’s innovative approach fosters college and career readiness.

To register for any of the sessions, choose the link below:

December 5 at 4 p.m. EST: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4778344/B16C5D0382A02CE5C4E898DAC9ACEBCD

December 19 at 4 p.m. EST: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4779466/C353591FC22745DBBD68D87F16AA7233

January 9 at 4 p.m. EST: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4779473/FBD1F3ECF83D6168395F0DB2FAD3F7B2

