IHH Healthcare Takes Leadership in Sustainable Healthcare

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IHH Healthcare (IHH), one of the world’s largest private healthcare groups, is transforming patient care by embedding sustainability into its global operations. From renewable energy initiatives to innovative clinical practices, the group is setting benchmarksin healthcare sustainability.Hospitals are known for their high energy consumption, extensive use of disposables, and generation of hazardous waste. IHH Healthcare is aiming to harness these challenges as opportunities for impactful change.“As a global healthcare provider operating across 10 countries and touching millions of lives each year, we have a responsibility to do more – and we must,” said Dr Prem Kumar Nair, Group CEO of IHH Healthcare. “Our aspiration to Care. For Good. drives us to deliver world-class care with empathy, while we actively build a more sustainable world for generations to come.”IHH is transforming patient care by offering exceptional clinical outcomes with faster, easier and more accessible solutions. As Asia’s first private healthcare provider to introduce value-based care, IHH is leading the way in delivering cost-effective treatment without compromising quality.Key Sustainability MilestonesIHH Healthcare has set ambitious, measurable sustainability targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, supported by several initiatives:● Clean Energy: The group is installing rooftop solar panels across Malaysian hospitals by 2026 and launching a solar project in Türkiye that will supply up to 80% of Acibadem’s electricity.● Plastic Reduction: In Singapore and Malaysia, IHH has reduced single-use virgin plastics in non-clinical areas by up to 99%.● Anaesthetic Gas Emissions: Efforts to minimize harmful emissions are underway in key markets, including Malaysia, Singapore, Türkiye, India, and Hong Kong.Yasemin Tecmen Stubbe, Group Head of Sustainability at IHH, emphasized the connection between environmental health and human health: “Climate change isn’t just a distant issue—it directly impacts our well-being. Our mission is to integrate sustainable practices into every aspect of healthcare.”Community and Public Health InitiativesBeyond environmental efforts, IHH is addressing critical public health challenges, including:● Promoting the responsible use of antibiotics.● Reducing the disease burden through education and healthcare access for underserved communities.● Innovating solutions for broader healthcare accessibility.Dr Nair concluded, “Sustainability is not a buzzword but our long-term commitment to achieve meaningful, lasting change.“This is what healthcare leadership looks like - leveraging our global expertise and footprint to transform care and shape a sustainable future.”Watch IHH’s sustainability story unfold in this video . Learn how IHH is driving positive change here About IHH HealthcareA world-leading integrated healthcare provider, IHH believes that making a difference starts with the aspiration to Care. For Good.With a team of more than 70,000 and a presence in 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Türkiye, India, and Greater China. With trusted brands such as Acibadem, Mount Elizabeth, Gleneagles, Fortis, and Parkway, IHH delivers world-class care while advancing its vision to become the most trusted healthcare network globally.For more information, visit www.ihhhealthcare.com. +++For more information or to speak to an IHH spokesperson, please contact:Lim Bee LingCorporate Communications, IHH Healthcaret. +65 9765 0598e. beeling.lim@ihhhealthcare.comMelissa SimWATATAWA Consultingt. +65 9380 2938e. msim@we-watatawa.com

