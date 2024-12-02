Wisconsin Wayfinder Celebrates One Year of Supporting Families with Special Health Care Needs

For Immediate Release December 3, 2024 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

More than 2,200 families and nearly 670 providers and professionals helped

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) celebrates the one-year anniversary of Wisconsin Wayfinder: Children's Resource Network, a service connecting families of children with delays, disabilities, special health care needs, or mental health conditions to the resources and support they need to thrive. Since its launch in November 2023, Wisconsin Wayfinder has supported the families of more than 2,200 children and nearly 670 providers and professionals across the state, helping them navigate complex health care and access crucial services.

"Families across Wisconsin tell us how important it is to have someone there for them when they need it most," said Wisconsin Medicaid Director Bill Hanna. "Through Wisconsin Wayfinder, we are providing that support, and we have seen firsthand the difference it has made in the lives of those we serve."

Wisconsin Wayfinder provides families with convenient, direct access to compassionate and knowledgeable children's resource guides:

"Our goal is to get families the right help and the right care at the right time. Wisconsin Wayfinder unites children's resource centers across the state, ensuring families have a trusted network to turn to," said State Health Officer and Division of Public Health Administrator Paula Tran. "Our resource guides bring both compassion and expertise, and they truly understand what a family needs to navigate critical moments in their children's lives."

First-year highlights

Wisconsin Wayfinder provided essential children's resources to more than 2,200 families and nearly 670 providers and professionals.

The user-friendly website had more than 755,000 visits.

Children's resource guides discussed over 6,000 topics with concerned families and made nearly 3,900 referrals.

To celebrate this milestone, DHS is releasing a highlight reel featuring stories of impact and key achievements from the first year.

"Through Wisconsin Wayfinder, families are gaining the support and guidance they need to navigate critical moments in their children's lives," said DHS Bureau of Children Services Director Deb Rathermel. "We are excited to continue building on this success and providing this essential lifeline for families across Wisconsin."

About Wisconsin Wayfinder

Wisconsin Wayfinder is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and the program's continued growth reflects the DHS commitment to supporting Wisconsin's children with special health care needs.

Find more information about Wisconsin Wayfinder on the DHS website. Families can also 877-WiscWay (877-947-2929) to speak directly with a children's resource guide.