Sanj Singh Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Strategic Conversations" with Chris Voss

Sanj Singh

WALTHAM , MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the upcoming release of “Strategic Conversations,” a groundbreaking guide co-authored by Sanj Singh, renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss, and a distinguished team of global professionals. This essential book empowers readers with the strategies to navigate and succeed in critical conversations—whether in the boardroom or personal relationships.



Sanj Singh brings over 20 years of leadership in biotech and life sciences, with a focus on making a lasting impact on individuals, organizations, and healthcare initiatives. As co-founder and CEO of Temple Therapeutics, established in 2015, Singh has driven the company’s advancements in global women’s health, transforming it into a clinical-stage, soon-to-be commercial biotech firm. His vision also extends to Temple ORTHOBiologics, a pioneering sports medicine company pushing the boundaries of healthcare with its innovative technologies.



Singh’s career achievements include securing strategic partnerships, developing cutting-edge intellectual property, and building a highly differentiated product portfolio. Under his leadership, his companies have raised over $70 million to support clinical development, strengthen supply chains, and expand their reach. Collaborating with researchers and institutions across 14 countries, Singh’s work exemplifies global impact and forward-thinking healthcare solutions.



In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, Singh serves on the Board of Directors for BioteCanada, the nation’s leading biotech organization, and previously served as Vice Chair of BioteCanada’s Emerging Companies Advisory Board. Singh co-founded The Office of Health Innovation and Economic Development (OHI), a non-profit dedicated to advancing product innovation and improving healthcare delivery.



Sanj Singh is also a sought-after speaker and advisor, consulting with governments, NGOs, and businesses on healthcare innovation. As the host of the ReThink podcast, he interviews pioneering researchers, clinicians, and innovators who are reshaping healthcare’s future.



Earlier in his career, Singh taught entrepreneurship and technology management at the University of Saskatchewan, where he revitalized the MBA Biotechnology Management program and was the founding Director of the Wilson Center for Entrepreneurial Excellence, established by W. Brett Wilson, earning it international recognition.



Singh holds degrees in Finance, Marketing, and International Business, as well as an MBA from the University of Saskatchewan Edwards School of Business. Married for 36 years, he is a father of four and a grandfather of three. A multi-sport athlete, Singh enjoys tennis, football, kayaking, and hiking, and is passionate about mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs.



To connect with Sanj Singh, visit his LinkedIn or reach out via email at info@templerx.com or info@templeorthobio.com.

SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of “Strategic Conversations,” a transformative guide to mastering communication in all aspects of life. With insights from Chris Voss, Sanjeev Singh, and an accomplished team of co-authors, this book equips readers with the tools they need to excel in life’s most critical conversations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.