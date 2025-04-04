Teri Stanley Dimon Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author “Unstoppable” with Lisa Nichols

Teri Stanley Dimon

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Teri Stanley Dimon, who will be co-authoring the highly anticipated book, “Unstoppable”, alongside the renowned Lisa Nichols and an exceptional group of authors.

“Unstoppable” will inspire readers with stories of resilience and determination, proving that perseverance paves the way to success. The official launch of this empowering book is scheduled for the Summer of 2025.

Teri Stanley Dimon is dedicated to helping others reconnect with their true essence and break through limiting beliefs. A gifted intuitive guide and healer, she empowers individuals to transcend obstacles, embrace their potential, and live with greater peace and joy.

Her journey into the healing arts began in her teenage years in the suburbs of Chicago, where she first recognized her deep sensitivity to energy and insight into human nature. Since 2015, she has devoted her professional life to facilitating personal transformation, helping clients uncover their authentic selves and navigate life with clarity and purpose.

Teri’s approach blends multiple healing modalities, including Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), spiritual life coaching, muscle testing, and energy work. By working closely with her spiritual team, she creates a nurturing and supportive space where clients feel truly seen, heard, and empowered to release limiting patterns and step into a more fulfilling life. She believes that every person’s journey is uniquely aligned with their soul essence and encourages her clients to trust in life’s natural flow.

Beyond her work, Teri finds peace and inspiration in nature, enjoys exploring creative arts, and treasures time spent with her husband, Marty, and their Labrador, Max.

Through her healing practice and personal philosophy, she helps others embrace transformation, step into their true power, and live with greater joy and authenticity.

Learn more at: www.DiamondEssenceHealing.com

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Teri Stanley Dimon, on board for the creation of "Unstoppable” and looks forward to the insights she will contribute. Stay tuned for "Unstoppable” and prepare to be inspired by the collective wisdom of Teri Stanley Dimon, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.

