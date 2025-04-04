Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,150 in the last 365 days.

Teri Stanley Dimon Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author “Unstoppable” with Lisa Nichols

Teri Stanley Dimon

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Teri Stanley Dimon, who will be co-authoring the highly anticipated book, “Unstoppable”, alongside the renowned Lisa Nichols and an exceptional group of authors.

“Unstoppable” will inspire readers with stories of resilience and determination, proving that perseverance paves the way to success. The official launch of this empowering book is scheduled for the Summer of 2025.

Teri Stanley Dimon is dedicated to helping others reconnect with their true essence and break through limiting beliefs. A gifted intuitive guide and healer, she empowers individuals to transcend obstacles, embrace their potential, and live with greater peace and joy.

Her journey into the healing arts began in her teenage years in the suburbs of Chicago, where she first recognized her deep sensitivity to energy and insight into human nature. Since 2015, she has devoted her professional life to facilitating personal transformation, helping clients uncover their authentic selves and navigate life with clarity and purpose.

Teri’s approach blends multiple healing modalities, including Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), spiritual life coaching, muscle testing, and energy work. By working closely with her spiritual team, she creates a nurturing and supportive space where clients feel truly seen, heard, and empowered to release limiting patterns and step into a more fulfilling life. She believes that every person’s journey is uniquely aligned with their soul essence and encourages her clients to trust in life’s natural flow.

Beyond her work, Teri finds peace and inspiration in nature, enjoys exploring creative arts, and treasures time spent with her husband, Marty, and their Labrador, Max.

Through her healing practice and personal philosophy, she helps others embrace transformation, step into their true power, and live with greater joy and authenticity.

Learn more at: www.DiamondEssenceHealing.com

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Teri Stanley Dimon, on board for the creation of "Unstoppable” and looks forward to the insights she will contribute. Stay tuned for "Unstoppable” and prepare to be inspired by the collective wisdom of Teri Stanley Dimon, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.

SuccessBooks®
SuccessBooks®
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Teri Stanley Dimon Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author “Unstoppable” with Lisa Nichols

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more