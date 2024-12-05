JARIET Technologies to Demonstrate 64 GSPS Direct RF-Sampling at AOC2024 Symposium

AOC2024 information Jariet Technologies Inc. ELECTRA RF Transceivers

The Association of Old Crows annual conference is the premier event for developers and strategists in electronic warfare.

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jariet Technologies is excited to invite you to visit our booth at the Association of Old Crows (AOC) Annual Symposium and Conference in National Harbor, MD December 11-13, 2024. The AOC annual conference is the premier event for developers and strategists in electronic warfare, and entrance to the exhibit hall is free of charge.

Jariet is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in RF-sampling data converters that are reinventing how the warfighter dominates the electromagnetic spectrum. Jariet leads the industry in ultra-high sample rate ADCs and DACs, with multi-channel solutions spanning 40GSPS to 64GSPS and 100MHz to 36GHz. Jariet is the first company to qualify and release to production this advanced technology, with the ELECTRA family of integrated circuits now shipping for production systems. The 64GSPS 36GHz 2T2R ELECTRA-MA integrated circuit will be demonstrated at Jariet booth 1102.

Contact sales@jariettech.com to request a meeting at the AOC symposium, or to setup an alternative meeting if you will not be attending the conference .

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more information about Jariet Technologies and the ELECTRA family of ICs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.