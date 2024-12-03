Concierge Auctions: Custom-Built Winnetka Estate, Previously Owned by Author Andy Weir, Pending Sale for After 43 Days

104 Longmeadow Road, Winnetka, Illinois Designed and fully renovated by award-winning architect Karl Straussberger Designer kitchen, multiple en suite bedrooms, and custom woodwork throughout Elegance meets modern convenience with an open floor plan Private dock for boating, fishing, and lakeside entertaining

The 12,998-square-foot property is pending sale in cooperation with Linda Martin of Coldwell Banker Realty.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that a custom-built lakefront estate in Winnetka, Illinois, previously owned by best-selling author Andy Weir, is pending sale for US$3.763 million after just 43 days of auction marketing. The estate, listed for US$4.729 million, was offered in cooperation with Linda Martin of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Located at 104 Longmeadow Road, this 12,998-square-foot estate showcases a European castle-inspired facade, featuring a circular brick driveway and an array of luxurious interiors. Highlights include a remodeled kitchen with a La CornuFe range, a primary suite with a balcony, and luxury amenities like a theater, wine cellar, and gym spaces. Positioned on a private peninsula with 111 feet of lake frontage, the property offers access to year-round outdoor activities and serene, landscaped grounds ideal for entertaining.

Weir, whose last novel Project Hail Mary is being made into a film starring Ryan Gosling, said, “This home has been a labor of love. Our renovation has created a warm, welcoming space to complement the home's beautiful exterior and interior architecture, and created a one-of-a-kind retreat on Longmeadow Lake. I’m pleased that the auction process has brought it the recognition it deserves and excited for its next chapter with a new owner.”

“We are pleased with the attention this home has garnered,” said Martin. “The estate’s unique design, prime lakefront location, and luxury amenities attracted the interest of many. The auction process enhanced its visibility and market presence, and we have enjoyed partnering with Concierge Auctions.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

