Method Grid Announces Leadership Transition: Pip Morpeth Appointed as New CEO

Pip Morpeth, Method Grid CEO

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Method Grid, has announced a significant leadership transition as Pip Morpeth assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.Formerly the Head of Professional Services since 2022 and prior to that a senior client of the firm, Pip brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new position.Since joining the company, Pip has been instrumental in expanding Method Grid’s client base, driving platform development and building a high-performing professional services team.“Pip has been a fantastic internal role model for Method Grid’s team values and has played a key role in delivering award-winning client engagements.” Said Dom Moorhouse, Method Grid’s outgoing CEO and Founder.As part of the leadership evolution, Dom Moorhouse, who has served as CEO since the company’s inception in 2018, will transition to the role of Founder Chair. In this capacity, Dom will focus on strategic direction, investment, strategic client engagement and developing the firm’s senior leadership team. He will also remain deeply involved in Method Grid’s flagship AI innovation initiative, Project LEAP , which is focused on radically overhauling the practice of Lessons Learned in capital project delivery.This leadership change marks a new chapter for Method Grid as it builds on its mission to improve how teams deliver projects and services, through connecting knowledge, experience and technology. “Pip’s dynamic leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence make him the ideal leader to guide the firm through its next exciting phase.” Dom added.About Method Grid:Method Grid is the AI-empowered knowledge and project management platform that enables teams to build, deliver, assure, and enhance corporate playbooks. Method Grid provides collaborative, professional services support, acting as a strategic partner to clients during capability uplift projects in the engineering consulting sector.For more information, please contact Method Grid at info@methodgrid.com or visit www.methodgrid.com Follow Method Grid’s LinkedIn for updates on future events.Book a discovery call to learn more about Method Grid.

