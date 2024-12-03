REVELOHEALTH® Announces SOC 2® Type II Compliance as Commitment to Security and Data Protection

REVELOHEALTH®'s commits to client data security requirements exhibited through completion of SOC 2® Type II Compliance.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REVELOHEALTH® Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Commitment to Security and Compliance

REVELOHEALTH, a leading industry disrupter in healthcare payment integrity leading the industry of Healthcare IT with products and solutions ranging from contract integrity solutions, contract modeling, and end-to-end RCM operations, as well as medical claims repricing as the organizational backbone. Today, REVELO announced that it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit and received the prestigious certification.

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification verifies that REVELOHEALTH has met the rigorous security and compliance standards set forth by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type 2 audit validates that REVELOHEALTH has the appropriate controls and processes in place to ensure the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. This independent validation demonstrates the company's continued commitment to safeguarding the sensitive data and systems entrusted by current and future clients.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a significant milestone that reflects our unwavering dedication to data security and operational excellence," said John R. Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer at REVELOHEALTH "Our clients can have the utmost confidence in the integrity of our solutions and the protection of their critical information."

For more information on REVELOHEALTH’s SOC 2 Type 2 certification and commitment to security and compliance, please visit https://www.revelohealth.net/ or contact Shelby Sessions at Shelby.Sessions@revelohealth.net.

