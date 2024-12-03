Junaid Family Foundation and The Citizens Foundation Unite for Education in Pakistan

JFF was happy to join TCF in hosting more than 650 attendees who collectively raised more than $5.4 million to advance education for children in Pakistan.

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Citizens Foundation (TCF) Washington DC chapter celebrated a powerful night of community and philanthropy at its annual gala November 9th. The Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) was happy to join TCF in hosting more than 650 attendees who collectively raised more than $5.4 million. The event reinforced the unwavering commitment to advancing education for children in Pakistan.The evening’s fundraising was enough to build 12 new schools across Pakistan and cover 5 years of operational costs. Additionally, 4 plots of land were donated in order to build four more schools, marking a profound investment in educational access and infrastructure. JFF was pleased to support costs for the event and ensure that donations that evening went to support schools and children.TCF was established in Pakistan in 1995 and now has two headquarters, one in Pakistan and one in the US. There are over 40 chapters in the US, with dozens more scattered around the globe. Since its creation, TCF has built more than 2,000 schools and educated over 300,000 students. Like JFF, TCF believes every child should have the right to a quality and safe education. With TCF’s broad network of schools in all provinces of Pakistan, they can reach the most vulnerable children and provide them the opportunity to go to school. TCF also shares in JFF’s passion for gender equality. They are currently the largest employer of women in Pakistan, empowering them to create financial stability for themselves and their families.Chairman of JFF, Ansir Junaid and his wife Sufia, Trustee, have been long-time supporters of TCF and helped create the Northeast Ohio chapter in 2013. Since then, the Junaid’s have donated school constructions and operating funds to the organization. We congratulate TCF DC Chapter Founder & President Shimmi Kidwai, and Executive Committee members Hasnain Aslam and Adnan Ahmed.The Junaid Family Foundation works both locally in Cleveland, Ohio and internationally in Pakistan. Through various initiatives focusing on healthcare & development, education, equity & diversity, and civic engagement, JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity. Stay updated on JFF’s work through our website and LinkedIn

