Spiritory launches world's first Trading-App for Whisky Enthusiasts and Collectors

Spiritory is expanding its offering: customers can now invest, trade, and manage the worlds sought-after whiskies and spirits via the app

We are now expanding our offering and showing how easy trading can be from the palm of your hands. We are giving even more enthusiasts and collectors the opportunity to buy and sell within seconds.” — Janis Wilczura

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- − Spiritory, the first stock-market-like platform for Whisky, allows users to trade and manage on any device. Whether smartphone, tablet, or desktop.− The app version brings the innovative trading concept of Spiritory.com to the app, fulfilling one of the biggest customer requests.− The website has been completely revamped with a new design and a variety of new functions and inspiration possibilities.Munich, December 3rd. 2024: Spiritory is expanding its offering: customers can now invest, trade, and manage the worlds sought-after whiskies and spirits via the app. Spiritory is fulfilling one of its customers' greatest wishes and bringing its simple and transparent platform to all devices. But also, the website got an extensive update, including many new functions and an overhauled design."Spiritory is the first live-marketplace to launch with a focus on easy-trading, investment opportunities and real-time market prices and has inspired thousands of users in Germany," Janis Wilczura, co-founder of Spiritory says.Over 20,000 whiskies and spirits can be traded on Spiritory, by using a unique stock-market-like model, making trading easier than ever before. Another new feature is notification, which allows users to keep up to date at any time. While there wasn't much to discover on the old website, the app and new website offers countless opportunities to get inspired or inspire others. To register, users only need an e-mail address.Discover the world of whisky at any time and from any device. The Spiritory app is now available for iOS in the App Store or for Android in the Google Play Store.About Spiritory:Spiritory is a stock-market like live-marketplace for whisky and spirits enthusiasts and collectors. The online platform allows users to trade the most sought-after and high demand spirits in the simplest, most transparent, and secure way possible. Buyers can place bids and sellers can place asks. When a bid matches an ask, a transaction occurs; completely automatically. In this way, Spiritory enables users for the first time to buy and sell whiskies within seconds. Every bottle traded on Spiritory is digitally authenticated by a team of experts. The platform also offers its users thousands of decisive data-points and overviews, like sales histories and real-time market values, to support buying and selling decisions. The portfolio function allows users to manage their collection and get valuable insights for free.

