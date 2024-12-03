VT F&W Has Online License Gift Certificates

Finding a gift that will continue to give for a full year is a challenge, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has a solution on their website -- a license gift certificate for hunting and fishing licenses.

“It’s a perfect gift for a friend or family member who hunts or fishes,” said Fish and Wildlife’s Director of Outreach Alison Thomas. “You can go to our website, fill out the gift certificate and pay for it online, and then print the certificate to present to your recipient.”

The license section of Fish and Wildlife’s website has a link to the gift certificate. The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem their certificate and purchase their licenses.

“If you have a friend or relative who hunts or fishes, this is an easy gift-giving solution,” said Thomas. “The gift certificate will cover licenses for 2025 or for licenses in future years.”