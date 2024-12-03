Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,614 in the last 365 days.

VT F&W Has Online License Gift Certificates

Finding a gift that will continue to give for a full year is a challenge, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has a solution on their website -- a license gift certificate for hunting and fishing licenses.

“It’s a perfect gift for a friend or family member who hunts or fishes,” said Fish and Wildlife’s Director of Outreach Alison Thomas.  “You can go to our website, fill out the gift certificate and pay for it online, and then print the certificate to present to your recipient.”

The license section of Fish and Wildlife’s website has a link to the gift certificate.  The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem their certificate and purchase their licenses. 

“If you have a friend or relative who hunts or fishes, this is an easy gift-giving solution,” said Thomas.  “The gift certificate will cover licenses for 2025 or for licenses in future years.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VT F&W Has Online License Gift Certificates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more