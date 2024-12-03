Esusu Launches myEsusu: A Personal Credit-Building Membership Empowering Renters to Unlock Financial Health

The Launch Marks Esusu’s Entry into Individual Financial Health Subscriptions

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esusu, the leading fintech platform leveraging rental data to bridge the racial wealth gap, today announced the launch of myEsusu , a direct-to-consumer credit-building membership. Designed to remove financial barriers, myEsusu empowers renters by providing access to wealth-building opportunities and tools to take control of their financial futures.

The myEsusu membership offers renters a suite of benefits, including:

Credit Hub : Tools to view, understand, and take control of credit information.

: Tools to view, understand, and take control of credit information. Rent Reporting : Services to establish and build credit history.

: Services to establish and build credit history. Financial Resources : Access to free tools to save money and achieve financial goals.

: Access to free tools to save money and achieve financial goals. Curated Offers: Vetted offers from mission-aligned financial companies.

In the U.S., over 45 million people lack credit scores or have insufficient credit profiles, limiting access to financial products including mortgages, education loans, and auto financing. This issue disproportionately affects immigrants, minorities, and low-to-moderate-income Americans.

Since 2018, Esusu has been driven by a powerful mission: to tackle credit inequity and open doors to opportunity for millions of renters. Along the way, Esusu has created nearly 200,000 new credit scores, unlocked nearly $50 billion in new credit tradelines, and made over $30 billion in mortgages possible. On average, renters using Esusu see their credit scores rise by 45 points during enrollment—proof that when we level the playing field, we don’t just change scores, we change lives.

“This moment marks a bold stride forward in our mandate to facilitate financial freedom and break down the barriers of systemic inequity,” said Wemimo Abbey and Samir Goel, Esusu’s co-CEOs and co-founders. “At Esusu, we believe that financial inclusion is not just a goal—it’s a promise to uplift communities, transform lives, and unlock the untapped potential within millions of renters across this country. With myEsusu, we are rewriting the narrative on financial inequity, equipping everyday people with the tools they need to build credit, create wealth, and own their financial futures. This is more than a product launch; it’s the next chapter in a shared journey toward a fairer, more equitable society. Most importantly, we’re just getting started.”

Until now, Esusu’s platform was exclusively available to renters in the Esusu Community Network, a network of 250,000+ participating properties across the U.S. With myEsusu, renters outside this network can now access the most affordable and robust credit-building membership on the market.

Pricing and Benefits

Currently priced at just $2.50 per month (based on an annual membership), myEsusu goes beyond quick credit fixes and helps renters throughout their financial journey:

Ongoing positive-only rent reporting to Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion with a 24-month history included at no extra cost

Credit score tracking and insights

Free courses on homebuying, credit building, and financial literacy

Access to credit-building credit card products

Discounts on everyday shopping with major retailers

Discounts on telemedicine, vision, and dental care packages

Savings on utilities and internet bills

Renters and auto insurance offers

Support for finding local medical, employment, housing, and tax credits

Estate planning services

Seasonal and localized offers



Renters in the Esusu Community Network will continue to benefit from rent reporting, rental assistance, and enhanced financial tools, such as personalized financial coaching and free AI-based tax filing, provided at no cost through their landlords or property managers.

Availability

myEsusu is available now on Android and iOS . To learn more, visit www.esusu.com .

About Esusu

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform leveraging data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Its rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. Esusu helps renters build and establish their credit while assisting property owners in mitigating evictions through differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 5 million rental units across all 50 states.

Learn more at www.esusu.com and follow us on Instagram @myesusu and X @getesusu.

Media Contact:

Small Girls PR

esusu@smallgirlspr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.